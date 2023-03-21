Several Seasonal Opportunities Now Available at Sonora Resort (May-Oct)

The Goods from Sonora Resort

Sonora Island, BC | Join our team of talented, passionate hospitality & tourism professionals at Sonora Resort, our luxury wilderness resort in the Discovery Islands of British Columbia.

The unique charm of our luxury accommodations, gourmet cuisine and secluded location set in pristine west coast wilderness has cultivated a company culture of renowned outdoor professionals and service industry stewardship. Sonora has a reputation for delivering unforgettable guest experiences, a trait that is deeply ingrained in our Relais & Châteaux designation.

Our guests’ expectations are often exceeded through our world-class activity programming and exceptional catering with the finest hoteliers, chefs and restaurateurs the west coast has to offer. Our seasonal operation runs from May to October.

If this sounds like the perfect fit for you, we are currently hiring in the following departments:

Culinary Team

– Chef de Partie

– Tapas Deck Chef de Partie

– Pastry Chef

– Pastry Sous Chef

– Pastry Assistant

– Day Cook

– Breakfast Cook

– Dishwashing Steward

Other Culinary

– Assistant Staff Cook

– Staff Kitchen Dishwashing Steward

Dining Room

– Fine Dining Sommelier

– Fine Dining Server

– Fine Dining Server Assistant

– Dining Room Bartender

Housekeeping

– Housekeeping Supervisor

– Housekeeper

– Houseperson

– Night Janitor

Island Currents Spa

– Spa Practitioner

– Spa Practitioners w/yoga

– Esthetician/Spa Practitioner

Marine Operations

– Dock Supervisor

– Dock Hand

Maintenance

– Gardener

– Grounds Maintenance

Guest Services

– Guest Services Representative

– Night Auditor

View all openings and job descriptions here.

To Apply: please submit your resume on our careers webpage.

Employees enjoy complimentary single-bedroom lodging in Sonora Employee Accommodation and complimentary meals, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages from our Employee Kitchen.

We’re excited to hear from you! Read more about our seasonal openings and resort life and how to apply here.