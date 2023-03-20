Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Dachi Restaurant Kicks Off Spring with New Happy Hour Specials

Portrait

The Goods from Dachi

Vancouver, BC | Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood spot, Dachi, has launched our Happy Hour!

Wednesday through Monday from 4-5pm, swing by for a rotating $10 glass of wine from our extensive wine list, along with $9 Negronis and $5 draft beers. Enjoy our snack plate, featuring tasty cheese and charcuterie from Les Amis Du Fromage, with housemade terrines and pickles, for just $20. The full menu will also be available to order from.

Happy Hour is available in the restaurant, at the bar, and out on the patio, open every day. Dachi’s patio is the perfect corner to soak up the afternoon sun! “We’ve been thinking about a Happy Hour for some time now, and launching it before summer felt like a good way to get excited about patio season!” says Miki Ellis, co-owner of Dachi. “Our regulars and neighbours are so good to us, we wanted a nice way to return our thanks for all of the support we get.”

Dachi’s “wine of the day” is announced via Instagram. Follow @dachivancouver for more details. See you soon!

Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St. | WEBSITE
