Tokyo’s ‘Bar Trench’ is Coming to Chinatown for One-Night-Only, March 9th

Got a serious thing for cocktails? Then block Thursday, March 9th off your calendar, when Ebisu, Tokyo’s award-winning Bar Trench will be landing at Keefer Bar for a special pop-up event.

Trench’s co-owner and chief bartender, Rogerio Igarashi Vaz, will be bringing his 19+ years of bartending experience – along with fellow co-owner, Takuya Itoh (also founder of Small Axe Inc.) – to the Keefer for one-night-only, from 6-10pm. Together, they’ll be sharing a specially designed menu of five cocktails featuring Whisky from Nikka’s Coffey Series – including their famous ‘Trench 75’ with Nikka Coffey Gin, lemon, honey and sparkling sake – to create an approximation of (the beginning of) a night spent drinking in Tokyo.

All-in, this pop-up has all of the makings of a rare and memorable experience – without having to fork out the cost of a plane ticket to Japan. Plus, we think that sipping on good drinks amid a crowd of cool, fun people (Trench is known for creating a vibrant atmosphere of community and creative culture, as well as their drinks) in good spirits sounds like a mighty fine way to warm up during a wintry evening!

Surely, we aren’t the only ones with that line of thinking, though. So, although walk-ins are always welcomed at the Keefer, in this particular case making a reservation well in advance is probably a good idea. Do that here. (If you’re feeling a bit less committal, you can also keep tabs on and/or RSVP to the Facebook event here.)