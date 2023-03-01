Heads Up / Chinatown

Tokyo’s ‘Bar Trench’ is Coming to Chinatown for One-Night-Only, March 9th

Got a serious thing for cocktails? Then block Thursday, March 9th off your calendar, when Ebisu, Tokyo’s award-winning Bar Trench will be landing at Keefer Bar for a special pop-up event.

Trench’s co-owner and chief bartender, Rogerio Igarashi Vaz, will be bringing his 19+ years of bartending experience – along with fellow co-owner, Takuya Itoh (also founder of Small Axe Inc.) – to the Keefer for one-night-only, from 6-10pm. Together, they’ll be sharing a specially designed menu of five cocktails featuring Whisky from Nikka’s Coffey Series – including their famous ‘Trench 75’ with Nikka Coffey Gin, lemon, honey and sparkling sake – to create an approximation of (the beginning of) a night spent drinking in Tokyo.

All-in, this pop-up has all of the makings of a rare and memorable experience – without having to fork out the cost of a plane ticket to Japan. Plus, we think that sipping on good drinks amid a crowd of cool, fun people (Trench is known for creating a vibrant atmosphere of community and creative culture, as well as their drinks) in good spirits sounds like a mighty fine way to warm up during a wintry evening!

Surely, we aren’t the only ones with that line of thinking, though. So, although walk-ins are always welcomed at the Keefer, in this particular case making a reservation well in advance is probably a good idea. Do that here. (If you’re feeling a bit less committal, you can also keep tabs on and/or RSVP to the Facebook event here.)

Keefer Bar
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
135 Keefer St | 604-688-1961 | WEBSITE
‘Tall Shadow Bakery’ to Open in Hastings Sunrise Early Summer 2023

You Should Know About Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores

Congrats to Local Sommelier, Kelcie Jones, Named 2023 Best Sommelier in BC

New Italian Market and Cafe Settles into the Corner of 12th Avenue and Carolina

Ten Reasons to Take Vignette’s New Tasting Menu for a Spin

