North Vancouver

Spend the Family Day Long Weekend Warming Up with Windfall Cider

Portrait

The Goods from Windfall Cider

Vancouver, BC | The long-awaited Family Day long weekend is nearly here, and we’re hosting a pop-up!

We invite you and your families to come visit us at our Warming Hut on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday located at The Shipyards! There will be ciders, mulled ciders, local beers, apple cider for your kiddos, tasty snacks, and a cozy lounge for you to sit back, relax, and enjoy those sweet three days off.

Mark it in your calendars, February 18th, 19th and 20th, from 1-8pm. we can’t wait to see you there!

Windfall Cider
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade | WEBSITE
