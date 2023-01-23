Make Time for a Good Belly Laugh at ‘Seth Fest’, Jan. 23-26 at the Hollywood Theatre

Let’s face it: January is often a little bleak. So if the bare trees, soggy ground and early sunset have you feeling bummed, lighten things up with a good belly laugh. Not feeling you have the material to do it on your own? You’re in luck: the Hollywood Theatre has you sorted out beginning tonight (January 23rd) through January 26th, with ‘Seth Fest‘.

Celebrating the films of local legend and creative ‘genius’, Seth Rogen, the Kitsilano theatre and venue is screening Neighbours, Superbad, Pineapple Express and This Is The End, Monday to Thursday, respectively. Doors open at 7pm, and all feature films begin at 8pm (and the laughing begins imminently). Tickets are, appropriately, $4.20 each (plus fees). Get into it.