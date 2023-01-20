Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Opening Soon: New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Headed For Broadway

Portrait

Michael Brennan, Christian Chaumont, Justin Cameron of The Painted Ship

Michael Brennan of Strathcona’s neighbourhood bar, The Heatley teams up with Christian Chaumont, Justin Cameron, and Dan Uhrich (not pictured) to open The Painted Ship, a new full-service bar, restaurant and music venue at 2884 W Broadway.

Before the four partners took over the 2500 sq ft space (previously Yagger’s Sports Bar) near the corner of Broadway and Macdonald in October, co-owner Michael Brennan logged more than a few hours reacquainting himself with the neighbourhood as a patron at many of the restaurants and bars in the area. His chief observation was that people on the west side tended to travel east for more of an ‘experience,’ after which they would return to their home turf for an end-of-the-evening drink (or two). For Brennan, the observation begged the question: why not bring a little ‘East Side experience’ out West?

Brennan, who opened The Heatley back in 2015, knows a thing or two about what it takes to create an inclusive and unpretentious environment that is the foundation of any successful neighbourhood bar. So, with the addition of a solid chef and some experienced partners (Uhrich being part owner of Mum’s the Word on Commercial Drive with Cameron, and Cameron owner of Habitat Coffee Co.), he decided to put his theory to the test.

A deal was struck, and in October 2021, the team began gutting the space: they ripped up old flooring, refurbished the washrooms, stripped back the low-hanging ceiling to expose skylights and long hidden windows and added some fresh paint – transforming the old sports bar into a community-forward gathering space, complete with a stage.

Image via vancouverartinthesixties.com

And the name? “The Painted Ship” is borrowed from a short-lived late 60’s Vancouver psych/electronic folk rock band who were a short-lived but popular outfit that used to play around Kits back in the counterculture heyday of the area. As Brennan explains: “The goal is to bring a little bit of that vibe back to the neighbourhood.”

I stopped in to take a tour of the space this week, and from what I saw, the pieces necessary for this goal to become a reality are quickly falling into place. The room – with its retro colour palette, on-point and carefully sourced vintage light fixtures, bold 70’s style line work running the length of the west wall and a massive and slightly trippy surrealist mural behind the bar – has a psych/electronic folk rock aesthetic going on and, although sawdust is still on the ground and table tops have yet to be fixed into place – it looks to be 80% done.

The menu, in development by Chef Christian Chaumont (Cuchillo/Mount Pleasant Vintage), will be ‘Tultepec-inspired’ (Tultepec is a  Mexico City borough famous for its pyrotechnics, so think bold Mexican cuisine with “explosive flavour, that sparks over the rooftop of the mouth”). To drink, there will be a nice selection of BC beers and wines and a small cocktail list – just the classics.

If all goes according to plan, the 80-seat room (with a 25-seat patio) will be ready to host live music, DJs, dinner and drinks in March.

Stay tuned for news of opening day. For now, have a look at the gallery below for hints of what is to come…

The Painted Ship
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2884 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6K 2G7 (Opening soon)
