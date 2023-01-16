Back to: Kafka’s Reveals Their Sweet Takes on Hot Chocolate for the Coziest Festival of the Season
Kafka’s Reveals Their Sweet Takes on Hot Chocolate for the Coziest Festival of the Season

Kafka’s Reveals Their Sweet Takes on Hot Chocolate for the Coziest Festival of the Season

Vancouver, BC | Attention, big kids, little kids, and kids of all ages: beloved independent coffee roaster Kafka’s is once again participating in the Annual Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival, Jan. 14 – Feb. 14. All three Kafka’s locations (Great Northern Way, Gastown and The Park Downtown) will feature two delicious exclusive hot chocolates paired with limited-edition tasty treats by pastry chef Adi Kessleman. Whether you are a sucker for nostalgic treats, or a lover of fun textures and distinctive flavours, Kafka’s Hot Chocolates will warm your heart and belly, while bringing a smile to your face.

Kafka’s 2023 Hot Chocolate Festival Offerings:
Priced at $11 and available at all three Kafka’s locations Jan. 14 – Feb. 14.

The Ultimate ‘Kids’ Hot Chocolate
Creamy hot milk chocolate topped with all the fixings: whipped cream, sprinkles, and mini marshmallows. Served with a ‘pizza’ slice covered in classic candies.

Boba Boom Choco-Latta
Warm 40% milk chocolate with hojicha milk tea and tapioca pearls. Served with a black sesame chocolate truffle.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way)
East Vancouver
120-577 Great Northern Way
MAP
Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Gastown)
Gastown
151 West Hastings St.
MAP
Kafka's in the Park
Downtown
Vancouver City Park at Smithe and Richards
MAP

