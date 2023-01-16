Kafka’s Reveals Their Sweet Takes on Hot Chocolate for the Coziest Festival of the Season

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting
Vancouver, BC | Attention, big kids, little kids, and kids of all ages: beloved independent coffee roaster Kafka’s is once again participating in the Annual Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival, Jan. 14 – Feb. 14. All three Kafka’s locations (Great Northern Way, Gastown and The Park Downtown) will feature two delicious exclusive hot chocolates paired with limited-edition tasty treats by pastry chef Adi Kessleman. Whether you are a sucker for nostalgic treats, or a lover of fun textures and distinctive flavours, Kafka’s Hot Chocolates will warm your heart and belly, while bringing a smile to your face.
Kafka’s 2023 Hot Chocolate Festival Offerings:
Priced at $11 and available at all three Kafka’s locations Jan. 14 – Feb. 14.
The Ultimate ‘Kids’ Hot Chocolate
Creamy hot milk chocolate topped with all the fixings: whipped cream, sprinkles, and mini marshmallows. Served with a ‘pizza’ slice covered in classic candies.
Boba Boom Choco-Latta
Warm 40% milk chocolate with hojicha milk tea and tapioca pearls. Served with a black sesame chocolate truffle.
