Kafka’s Reveals Their Sweet Takes on Hot Chocolate for the Coziest Festival of the Season

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | Attention, big kids, little kids, and kids of all ages: beloved independent coffee roaster Kafka’s is once again participating in the Annual Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival, Jan. 14 – Feb. 14. All three Kafka’s locations (Great Northern Way, Gastown and The Park Downtown) will feature two delicious exclusive hot chocolates paired with limited-edition tasty treats by pastry chef Adi Kessleman. Whether you are a sucker for nostalgic treats, or a lover of fun textures and distinctive flavours, Kafka’s Hot Chocolates will warm your heart and belly, while bringing a smile to your face.

Kafka’s 2023 Hot Chocolate Festival Offerings:

Priced at $11 and available at all three Kafka’s locations Jan. 14 – Feb. 14.

The Ultimate ‘Kids’ Hot Chocolate

Creamy hot milk chocolate topped with all the fixings: whipped cream, sprinkles, and mini marshmallows. Served with a ‘pizza’ slice covered in classic candies.

Boba Boom Choco-Latta

Warm 40% milk chocolate with hojicha milk tea and tapioca pearls. Served with a black sesame chocolate truffle.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way) East Vancouver 120-577 Great Northern Way MAP

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Gastown) Gastown 151 West Hastings St. MAP