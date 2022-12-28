Community News / Chinatown

Ring in 2023 at Kissa Tanto with “T’as le Look Coco: A French Disco Affair”

Portrait

The Goods from Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | “T’as le Look Coco” – You’ve got the look, Baby! For those of you who don’t know, below the depths of Kissa Tanto there exists a surprising space that encourages the happiest of times. We’ve set out to create a time and place where sequins, fur, mirror balls and disco music prevail, allowing us to dance with careless joy as we welcome in an exciting new year.

Ticket includes:
French inspired snacks by Chef Watanabe of Kissa Tanto from 9pm – 11pm
Refillable bubbles until they run out
Music by Niña Mendoza and Kutcorners
Price includes tax
Live countdown to 2023.

Les Collations:
Crusty baguette, white ham, really good butter, cornichon
Vol-au-vent, poulet à la moutard
Disco fries, curried mornay sauce, furikake
Rock crab stuffed mushrooms, white miso, cheese
Profiteroles, umeboshi marscapone cream
About the room:
A disco ready room with surprisingly high ceilings for a basement
Disco ball chandelier
5 bathrooms
Two station, fully stocked bar with a selection of Kissa Tanto cocktails
Satellite station for bubbles

Dress Code:
Retro French glam

T’as le Look Coco: A French Disco Affair is kicks off Saturday, December 31st at 9pm (until January 1st, 2023 at 2am). Tickets are $133.88 per person ($125 + $8.88 fees) and can be purchased here.

Kissa Tanto
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
263 East Pender St. | 778-379-8078 | WEBSITE
Chinatown

