Ring in 2023 at Kissa Tanto with “T’as le Look Coco: A French Disco Affair”

The Goods from Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | “T’as le Look Coco” – You’ve got the look, Baby! For those of you who don’t know, below the depths of Kissa Tanto there exists a surprising space that encourages the happiest of times. We’ve set out to create a time and place where sequins, fur, mirror balls and disco music prevail, allowing us to dance with careless joy as we welcome in an exciting new year.

Ticket includes:

French inspired snacks by Chef Watanabe of Kissa Tanto from 9pm – 11pm

Refillable bubbles until they run out

Music by Niña Mendoza and Kutcorners

Price includes tax

Live countdown to 2023.

Les Collations:

Crusty baguette, white ham, really good butter, cornichon

Vol-au-vent, poulet à la moutard

Disco fries, curried mornay sauce, furikake

Rock crab stuffed mushrooms, white miso, cheese

Profiteroles, umeboshi marscapone cream

About the room:

A disco ready room with surprisingly high ceilings for a basement

Disco ball chandelier

5 bathrooms

Two station, fully stocked bar with a selection of Kissa Tanto cocktails

Satellite station for bubbles

Dress Code:

Retro French glam

T’as le Look Coco: A French Disco Affair is kicks off Saturday, December 31st at 9pm (until January 1st, 2023 at 2am). Tickets are $133.88 per person ($125 + $8.88 fees) and can be purchased here.