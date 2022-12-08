Celebrate ‘New Years Eve Eve’ with a Cabaret-Style Soiree at Windfall Cider

The Goods from Windfall Cider
Vancouver, BC | You are cordially invited to the Windfall New Years Eve Eve Soiree! On Friday, December 30th, join us for a 5+ course dinner with cider pairings and soul warming Cabaret-style entertainment.
Friday, December 30th at 6pm
5 + Course dinner
Welcome cider or cider cocktail
Cider pairings throughout dinner (all you can drink)
Entertainment Cabaret/piano bar style by @fulltimetoddy + @mattyprez throughout dinner + after party set
After party with $6 ciders & themed cocktail cash bar by Counter Culture Cocktails
$150 per person
Tickets
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade | WEBSITE
