Ucluelet’s ‘Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms’ is Hiring a Full-Time Chef / Sous Chef

The Goods from Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms

Ucluelet, BC | Our award winning restaurant is a small, intimate space with an open kitchen, serving exceptional quality food, outstanding wines and creative cocktails in a fun and unique manner. Our four boutique hotel rooms are located behind the restaurant, beside our rooftop kitchen garden, which allows us to provide our guests with a complete hospitality experience. We are honoured to have been selected as Canada’s ‘Best Destination Restaurant’ and 37th Best Restaurant by ‘Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants’ for 2022, Canada’s ‘Best Fine Dining Restaurant’ for 2022 by the Trip Advisor Community, and ‘4th Best New Restaurant in Canada’ in 2019 by Air Canada’s enRoute magazine at the ‘Canada’s Best New Restaurant’ awards.

​​​The Pluvio team is an exceptional group of passionate and driven hospitality professionals who work closely to support each other and our guests. We work hard to ensure our team stay happy and healthy, making sure that our team have a good work – life balance. Pluvio is a positive workplace with opportunities for growth and development. We offer competitive wages with extended health and dental benefits, a daily family meal, longevity rewards, restaurant + room discounts and so much more.

​What joining our team would look like:

We are looking for a passionate, talented and hardworking individual to join Chef Warren Barr in leading our small kitchen team. We serve dinner only and have an ambitious culinary program, making everything from scratch and foraging local ingredients to use on our menu. We are always looking for inspiration, ways to improve and grow our offering, and expect our whole team to participate in menu development and guest experience. This is a great opportunity to work with some of the best Canadian ingredients in a unique setting, work with a hands on, passionate and driven Chef Owner and make an impact on a nationally recognized culinary program. Our senior kitchen team can expect to work 50 hours per week over 4 days. This makes for long days but also the opportunity to explore and enjoy the West Coast, whether that means fishing, foraging, surfing or camping.

​​

Applicants should possess the following:

A passion for food

Curiosity and excitement to continue learning and to share your knowledge with the team

Previous high level, fast paced, from scratch cooking experience

Leadership experience at a Sous Chef level or higher

Desire to create memorable experiences and to inspire our team to do the same

The ability to work in a clean, organized and efficient manner and hold others accountable to those same high standards

The ability to take and give direction, follow and develop recipes, give instructions and adapt as needed

In this role, you will be:

Working 4 days, 50 hours, per week, in our small 24 seat modern fine dining restaurant in the role of Sous-Chef or Chef, depending on experience and ambition

Bringing your own unique experiences and ideas to the Pluvio team

Collaborating with Chef Warren to continue to improve the working environment and to build on an already exceptional culinary program

Bringing creative ideas and developing recipes and dishes with Chef Warren for the seasonally driven, locally inspired three course dinner menu and five course tasting menu

Responsible for the opening, closing + cleaning of the kitchen and working with the team during service to maintain the cleanliness, safety + organization of the kitchen

Managing the dinner service and responsible for upholding the high standards of food service, and delivering an exceptional dining experience to our guests

Training and developing the cooks

Ordering and inventory management

Working with the best local ingredients, to prepare food to a very high quality

Compensation / benefits:

Competitive salary: $55,000 – $70,000 per year depending on experience and position

Tip pooling

Extended medical and dental benefits

Daily family meal

Restaurant + room discount

Family room rates

Longevity rewards

Annual wage increase

Annual team appreciation events

Annual winter closure (usually 3-8 weeks)

Dinner service only

A great team + positive working environment

To apply, email dine@pluvio.ca with your resume and a cover letter explaining what you will bring to our team and what you are looking to get out of the experience.