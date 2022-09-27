Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar in Whistler is Hiring a Sous Chef and Line Cook

Whistler, BC | Hy’s has always been about family, staff and guests included. Staff feel part of the Hy’s long history of success, and enjoy a culture of respect and inclusion, where positivity and teamwork are everything. To see what we’re all about, please visit our website at www.hyssteakhouse.com.

Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar in Whistler is looking to add a Sous Chef and Line Cook to our kitchen team:

WHAT WILL OUR SOUS CHEF DO?

The Sous Chef works closely with the Executive Chef and the rest of the management team to ensure that the Hy’s standards are consistently met or exceeded in all areas of kitchen operations. The Sous Chef reports to the Executive Chef. The duties of the Sous Chef include, but are not limited to, thorough understanding of and competence in the following areas:

Working all kitchen stations

Assisting in supervising quality and consistency in all food preparation

Demonstrating creativity and flair for specials

Assisting the Chef in inventory management, including appropriate levels & cost control

Maintaining a clean, organized, functioning and safe workspace

Demonstrating strong and respectful leadership

Assisting in training and mentoring all kitchen staff

Creating a positive, goal-oriented work environment

WHAT EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS DO YOU NEED?

Our business is built on exceptional guest service. We set the bar high with our standards of service and strive to exceed guest expectations. To excel in this position, you need to be prepared to deliver outstanding service by:

Having Red Seal Certification and/or formal culinary school training

Having a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a high-volume, full-service kitchen

Being familiar with high quality food preparation

Demonstrating excellent interpersonal and verbal communication skills

Proactively meeting requests and solving problems

Demonstrating great organizational skills and ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Having great energy and initiative

WHAT WILL OUR LINE COOK DO?

The Line Cook is a hands-on role that assists the kitchen in ensuring food orders are prepared accurately, efficiently and on time. Line Cooks work primarily with the kitchen management and staff but also with the front of house management and other service staff to ensure a smooth flow of orders from the kitchen to the table. To be successful in this role, you have thorough knowledge and demonstrated ability in the following areas:

Food knowledge including understanding the general theme and content of menus and being able to offer alternatives as needed or requested

Technical knowledge of what it takes to be a line cook in a high volume, full-service kitchen

Adhering to restaurant policy and procedures

WHAT SKILLS DO YOU NEED?

Our business is built on exceptional guest service. We set the bar high, and strive to exceed guest expectations. To excel in this position, you need to be prepared to deliver outstanding service by having:

A minimum of one year’s experience in a high volume, full-service kitchen

Ability to read, speak and understand English

Ability to take and follow instruction

Strong interpersonal and verbal communication skills

Exceptional organizational skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Great energy and initiative

Ability to work effectively in a team environment

WHAT DO WE OFFER OUR EMPLOYEES?

Hy’s attracts and retains the best. We are a friendly company, and strive to make our workplace an inclusive place for people of different orientations, ethnicities, ages, abilities. We are committed to meeting the needs of individuals with disabilities in a timely and conscientious manner. We offer comprehensive training, benefits, flexible schedules, and have staff housing options available. We adhere to high standards of service but also give you independence to develop your own unique approach. We actively promote from within. If you like working with a successful team and representing a longstanding leader in the hospitality industry, this job would be perfect for you. We have plans for opening new restaurants and want the right people to grow with us.

HOW TO APPLY?

Please email careers@hyssteakhouse.com or bring your resume to the location where you are interested in working. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted but that we thank you for your application and appreciate your interest in Hy’s.