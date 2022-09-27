Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar in Whistler is Hiring a Sous Chef and Line Cook

The Goods from Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar (Whistler)
Whistler, BC | Hy’s has always been about family, staff and guests included. Staff feel part of the Hy’s long history of success, and enjoy a culture of respect and inclusion, where positivity and teamwork are everything. To see what we’re all about, please visit our website at www.hyssteakhouse.com.
Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar in Whistler is looking to add a Sous Chef and Line Cook to our kitchen team:
WHAT WILL OUR SOUS CHEF DO?
The Sous Chef works closely with the Executive Chef and the rest of the management team to ensure that the Hy’s standards are consistently met or exceeded in all areas of kitchen operations. The Sous Chef reports to the Executive Chef. The duties of the Sous Chef include, but are not limited to, thorough understanding of and competence in the following areas:
Working all kitchen stations
Assisting in supervising quality and consistency in all food preparation
Demonstrating creativity and flair for specials
Assisting the Chef in inventory management, including appropriate levels & cost control
Maintaining a clean, organized, functioning and safe workspace
Demonstrating strong and respectful leadership
Assisting in training and mentoring all kitchen staff
Creating a positive, goal-oriented work environment
WHAT EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS DO YOU NEED?
Our business is built on exceptional guest service. We set the bar high with our standards of service and strive to exceed guest expectations. To excel in this position, you need to be prepared to deliver outstanding service by:
Having Red Seal Certification and/or formal culinary school training
Having a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a high-volume, full-service kitchen
Being familiar with high quality food preparation
Demonstrating excellent interpersonal and verbal communication skills
Proactively meeting requests and solving problems
Demonstrating great organizational skills and ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
Having great energy and initiative
WHAT WILL OUR LINE COOK DO?
The Line Cook is a hands-on role that assists the kitchen in ensuring food orders are prepared accurately, efficiently and on time. Line Cooks work primarily with the kitchen management and staff but also with the front of house management and other service staff to ensure a smooth flow of orders from the kitchen to the table. To be successful in this role, you have thorough knowledge and demonstrated ability in the following areas:
Food knowledge including understanding the general theme and content of menus and being able to offer alternatives as needed or requested
Technical knowledge of what it takes to be a line cook in a high volume, full-service kitchen
Adhering to restaurant policy and procedures
WHAT SKILLS DO YOU NEED?
Our business is built on exceptional guest service. We set the bar high, and strive to exceed guest expectations. To excel in this position, you need to be prepared to deliver outstanding service by having:
A minimum of one year’s experience in a high volume, full-service kitchen
Ability to read, speak and understand English
Ability to take and follow instruction
Strong interpersonal and verbal communication skills
Exceptional organizational skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
Great energy and initiative
Ability to work effectively in a team environment
WHAT DO WE OFFER OUR EMPLOYEES?
Hy’s attracts and retains the best. We are a friendly company, and strive to make our workplace an inclusive place for people of different orientations, ethnicities, ages, abilities. We are committed to meeting the needs of individuals with disabilities in a timely and conscientious manner. We offer comprehensive training, benefits, flexible schedules, and have staff housing options available. We adhere to high standards of service but also give you independence to develop your own unique approach. We actively promote from within. If you like working with a successful team and representing a longstanding leader in the hospitality industry, this job would be perfect for you. We have plans for opening new restaurants and want the right people to grow with us.
HOW TO APPLY?
Please email careers@hyssteakhouse.com or bring your resume to the location where you are interested in working. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted but that we thank you for your application and appreciate your interest in Hy’s.
