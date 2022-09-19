Heads Up / Chinatown

Head to Chinatown for ‘Cousins & Friends Fest’, Happening Sept. 23-25

Portrait

There’s a pop-up happening at the Studio A-OK shop (436 Columbia St.) later this week, curated by local artist Stankdaddy and Toronto-based creative studio Born in the North. They’re calling it ‘Cousins & Friends Fest’, and you should definitely factor it into your end-of-week plans.

In addition to their own artwork and products, Stankdaddy and Born in the North will be showcasing a bunch of other cool stuff made by some equally rad and talented Indigenous folk, available to scope out and purchase. Another way to commemorate the occasion (and up the awesome factor of your autumn wardrobe) is by purchasing one of the specially designed event t-shirts pictured above, available for $40 a pop here. Bonus that proceeds from their sales are being donated towards Kilala Lelum (the Urban Indigenous Health and Healing Cooperative), a DTES based organization (find out more about what they do here.) The shirts are already live on the Studio A-OK website, with whatever doesn’t sell in advance being available at the pop-up. (Only a super small number of shirts were printed, though, so if you know you ‘need’ one, then don’t take the gamble!)

Cousins & Friends Fest is kicking off Friday, September 23rd from 11am-8pm, including an opening party from 5-8pm. The pop-up continues all weekend long, from Noon-6pm on the Saturday and Sunday. That’s plenty of time to make your way down to the Chinatown shop to take in the good vibes, support the local Indigenous creative community, and walk away with something special for yourself and/or someone else. Stay tuned here for more details and vendor announcements.

All Day Breakfast
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
436 Columbia St. | WEBSITE
Head to Chinatown for ‘Cousins & Friends Fest’, Happening Sept. 23-25
The Scout List, Vol. 587

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

What’s Pumping on the Speakers (and Headphones) of Patrick Hennessy

Get Stoked for the Pamplemousse Jus Pre-Harvest Dinner and Dance Party, September 9th

Snag Tickets to a Korean-Inspired Dinner in Chinatown This Weekend!

‘Vinícola Portugal’ Boutique Wine Fair Happening This Sunday

Reset With a Traditional Tea Ceremony at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Don’t Miss the Land Back Records Launch Party at Fortune Sound Club

Popular

Meet Lily Duong of New Mt. Pleasant Bar, ‘Friendlies’

Loula’s Taverna on The Drive is Seeking a Sous Chef

‘The Come Up’ with Oliver Hill

Rewind Brewery Opening Soon…

ARC Iberico Imports’ ‘Antonio Romero Productos Españoles’ Brand is a 2022 Pentawards Finalist

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / West Side

Taste the Flavours Of The World at UBC Farm’s ‘Joy Of Feeding’, October 2nd

Expect a multicultural smorgasbord prepared by 12 new and established Vancouver chefs, who will be sharing their cherished family recipes with guests.
Heads Up / Fraserhood

Ubuntu Canteen Hosting Cafe Olli for a Special Dinner, October 8th

We're expecting a lot of goodness both on and around the table at this dinner collaboration between Ubuntu's Dave Gunawan and Cafe Olli's Daniel Green.
Heads Up / Chinatown

Get Stoked for the Pamplemousse Jus Pre-Harvest Dinner and Dance Party, September 9th

Hot on the heels of an inspirational "research" trip to Los Angeles, James Langford Smith (aka one half of Summerland-based natty wine brand, Pamplemousse Jus), is bringing some of his best pals together at 265 Pender Street for a helluva good time.
Heads Up

How to Celebrate the 2022 Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in Vancouver, Mapped

The Mid Autumn Moon Festival honours the full harvest moon which is a symbol of peace, prosperity and togetherness — all good things to celebrate!

4 Places