Get Your Tickets to Ubuntu Canteen’s Summertime Dinners Before It’s Too Late

Ubuntu Canteen has got not one but two incredible Friday night dinners coming up. Seats for both are going to be in high-demand, so we’re telling you now before it’s too late…

First up (July 29th) is a sake-paired meal featuring six courses alongside a selection of Amabuki Shuzo Sake – a 300-year-old Japanese producer using rice harvested in the Saga Plain, river-bed water from the Sefuri-Tensan areas, and yeast derived from flowers (as opposed to the traditionally used sake yeast). Dinner begins at 6pm. Tickets for this special event aren’t cheap ($150 per person) but are totally worthwhile for the right sake- and food-loving crowd (who will likely snag their spots super-quickly). Need further persuasion? Take a peek at the menu below:

Amabuki Pink Lady
Rose vinegar Strawberries vinegar Cold Steamed Turnips

Amabuki Tokubetsu Junmai Super Dry
Candy cap mushroom dashi Black cod shitake

Amabuki Junmai Daiginjo Apple
Potatoes confit in pork fat
Apple vin,black berries, blueberries

Amabuki Junmai Ginjo Strawberry
Risotto with sake kasu, sliced char shu
Strawberry ume

Amabuki Junmai Daiginjo Kimoto
Shabu Shabu beef, mushroom jus, chestnuts, enoki

Amabuki Matcha Yuzu
Matcha Soft Serve Anasazi beans

Then, on August 13th, Ubuntu switches gears to play host to wine maker, Rajen Toor, of Ursa Major Winery, located in the South Okanagan Valley. Expect a night of excellent food and handmade wines, paired with good company and conversation. The whole thing kicks off at 6pm, with seats going for $155 each. If you’ve tasted Toor’s wines before (some of our personal faves in BC), then you know that this will be a memorable experience, worth every penny! Keep an eye on Ubuntu’s Instagram feed for menu details.

Tickets for both dinners are available via Tock here. Still got questions? Email hello@ubuntucanteen.ca to get your answers.

Ubuntu Canteen
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4194 Fraser St. | 604-339-7360 | WEBSITE
