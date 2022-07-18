Windfall Cider Hosting Special ‘Oysters & Cider Night’ With Big Shucker

The Goods from Windfall Cider

Vancouver, BC | Join us and our friend Scotty Bordignon from Big Shucker for a summer evening filled with freshly shucked oysters, good vibes and eight seriously delicious local ciders on tap. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Scotty will be bringing his Big Shucker energy to the tasting room this Thursday!

When: July 21st, 2022 5 PM-8 PM or until sold out. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Where: Windfall Cider tasting room 250 Esplanade E #101, North Vancouver​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

What to expect:

– freshly shucked oysters

– a food & cider pairing unlike any other

– two new ciders for your sipping pleasure – Rose Blossom and Lost & Found 2021

– we have Joyride in cans – take it to-go

– NEW – cider slushies

Please note: No tickets are required, this is a first come, first served event.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Now let’s fill up on mouth-watering oysters and incredible dry ciders. See you in the tasting room this week, July 21st, for an evening filled with the best ciders in the city, even better company, and some shucking good oysters​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​!