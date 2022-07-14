Opportunity Knocks / Whistler

‘Bar Oso’ in Whistler on the Hunt for a Restaurant Director Ahead of Their Re-Opening

Whistler, BC | Bar Oso in the heart of Whistler is seeking a new Restaurant Director to oversee it’s re-imagined space, re-opening in Fall 2022. Bar “Oso” meaning “bear” in Spanish, an homage to Whistler’s wildlife – offers a profusion of Spanish-influenced small plates, tapas, and house-made charcuterie. The long, convivial bar is the ultimate place to meet for hand-crafted cocktails and inspired wines.

The Restaurant Director will spearhead FOH operations, oversee the execution of efficient restaurant operations, and maintain high production, quality, and customer service standards. The ideal candidate has experience leading a premium food and beverage operations and is an inspiring leader with excellent professional presentation.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume online at https://toptable.ca/careers-page/.

Bar Oso
Region: Whistler
150 – 4222 Village Square | 604-962-4540 | WEBSITE
