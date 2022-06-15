Snag Tickets for Tayo’s Summer-Inspired Filipino Dinner

There’s a Filipino food event popping up at Farmer’s Apprentice the beginning of July that should be super fun. On Monday, July 11th, ‘Tayo‘ will once again be serving up real-deal flavours from the Philippines – this time channeling the energy and tastes of the Summer for a seven-course dinner menu.

If this is your first time hearing about Tayo (‘Us’ in Tagalog), here’s the rundown: Born out of the idea of collaboration and a longing to share traditional Filipino flavours in new, creative ways, local chef Rafael Racela (currently sous chef at Como Taperia) rallied together a few of his Filipino buddies – Romano Castillo (formerly L’Abattoir, Savio Volpe, Pepino’s), Ashwan Luckheenarain (formerly L’Abattoir and currently also at Como Taperia) and Christian Manalo (Carlino) – to combine their visions and make it happen.

Intrigued? There are two seatings – at 5:30pm and 8pm – and tickets for this event are $120 per person. Cocktails and wine (by the glass and bottle) will be available to purchase the night of, to enhance the summer-y experience. Last we checked, only a dozen or so tickets (total) were remaining. Get yours ASAP here.

Check out some photos we took at Tayo’s previous pop-up in March: