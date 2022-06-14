Bacaro Announces Father’s Day Dinner Features

The Goods from Bacaro

Vancouver, BC | Escape to Venice-inspired Bacaro this weekend and enjoy a special Father’s Day menu showcasing the best of British Columbia’s seasonal and local ingredients. Start off with Wagyu Beef and Foie Gras Terrine with Truffle Burrata, followed by Morel Tagliolini; and finish off the savoury side of dinner with Arrosto di Costolette (roasted dry-aged prime rib with seasonal sides).

The Father’s Day menu is available for one-day-only, on Sunday, June 19th.