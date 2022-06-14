Community News / West End

Bacaro Announces Father’s Day Dinner Features

Portrait

The Goods from Bacaro

Vancouver, BC | Escape to Venice-inspired Bacaro this weekend and enjoy a special Father’s Day menu showcasing the best of British Columbia’s seasonal and local ingredients. Start off with Wagyu Beef and Foie Gras Terrine with Truffle Burrata, followed by Morel Tagliolini; and finish off the savoury side of dinner with Arrosto di Costolette (roasted dry-aged prime rib with seasonal sides).

The Father’s Day menu is available for one-day-only, on Sunday, June 19th.

Bacaro
Neighbourhood: West End
1029 W Cordova St. | 604-687-9887 | WEBSITE
Bacaro Announces Father’s Day Dinner Features

There are 0 comments

West End

Carlino’s ‘New Lease’ Takes a Cue from an Old Italian Drinking Tradition

How a Climate Change Event Created a Local ‘Cause Célèbre’

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

Popular

Ignore the Rain and Head Downtown for the Japan Market Summer Festival

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

On Crucibles and the Paradox of Dishwashing, with Local Author Dustin Cole

Juke Fried Chicken and Mumgry Make it a Saucy Summer with New Collab

To Live For Bakery and Cafe Opening Soon in East Van

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Celebrate Father’s Day with the Gift of Grilling, From Luigi & Sons
Community News / Downtown

Treat Dad’s Sweet Tooth with Zeppoles from Giovane Caffe & Di Beppe

2 Places
Community News / East Vancouver

‘Midsummer Markt’ Coming to Strange Fellows Brewing, June 18th & 19th
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Enjoy Father’s Day ‘En Famiglia’ with Ask for Luigi’s Seasonal Menu