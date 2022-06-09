Coho Collective Now Hiring Kitchen Staff for New Sunshine Coast Concept

The Goods from Coho Collective

Sechelt, BC | Come join us on the Sunshine Coast! We at Coho Collective just opened a pop-up of our imminent Gibsons restaurant last week called Beach Day by Brassica and are seeking new kitchen team members who can start as soon as possible!

Beach Day is located in the beautiful Davis Bay area of Sechelt, right across from the water. You’ll get to work with an award-winning team, including chefs Jack Chen and Hilary Prince, as well as enjoy the perks of Coast life.

Right now, we are seeking talented LINE COOKS to join our team. Other details:

Experience in a restaurant setting of at least 2 years is most desirable, but training will also be provided.

We offer competitive pay, medical and dental benefits with 20+ hours working per week, professional development and work-life balance. Beach Day is committed to redefining the hospitality industry with our staff in mind at all times.

We can help with housing, which can be very challenging on the Coast.

We are currently accepting resumes within the B.C. area at this time.

To find the right talent, we are offering competitive wages. There will also be a $250 signing bonus, and additional $250 after a month.

Beach Day by Brassica is located at 4748 Sunshine Coast Highway. For more information and to apply, please email jack@brassicagibsons.com with your resume.