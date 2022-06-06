Back to: Thierry Seeking a Vice President, Operations
Thierry Seeking a Vice President, Operations

Thierry Seeking a Vice President, Operations

Vancouver, BC | Toptable Group’s Thierry Chocolaterie Patisserie Café offers a contemporary approach to the finest handcrafted chocolates, macarons, pastries, and desserts. With two locations currently open in downtown Vancouver and Mt Pleasant, and a third slated to open in West Vancouver later this year, Thierry is seeking to add a VP, Operations to oversee our growing business and its future expansion plans.

The VP, Operations will provide senior leadership to Thierry locations, including our production kitchen and will lead the brand’s expansion in the coming years. This hands-on senior management role provides a high level of oversight and ensures a unique culinary experience for all guests.

The ideal candidate has at least 8 years of experience managing a premium food and beverage operation, experience with a production kitchen that serves multiple outlets, and superior knowledge of the local restaurant industry.

If this sounds like you, submit your resume online today at https://toptable.ca/careers-page/.

Thierry
West End
1059 Alberni St.
MAP
Thierry (Mt. Pleasant)
Mt. Pleasant
265 East 10th Ave.
MAP

