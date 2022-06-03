Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

Windfall Cider Seeking a Tasting Room Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Windfall Cider

North Vancouver, BC | ​​​​​We are growing our Windfall Cider team and are currently seeking a passionate, insightful and goal driven craft cider lover to join our expanding team as a Tasting Room Manager. ​​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​​
Position details: ​​​​​​​​
→ Full time position​​​​​​​​
→ Start time immediately​​​​​​​​
→ Casual dress​​​​​​​​
→ Discounted or free food​​​​​​​​
→ Flexible schedule​​​​​​​​
→ Store discount​​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​​
The ideal candidate would have a minimum of 2+ years of bar/restaurant, brewery/winery, and/or retail management experience that includes purchasing, inventory controls, budgetary controls and personnel supervision.​​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​​
We’re on the hunt for someone with incredible communication and customer service skills who is organized, self-motivated and has the ability to take initiative.​​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​​
The ability to work a flexible schedule and to work weekends is important to our team, and the candidate must be at least 18 years of age.​​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​​
For more information and to apply, go here.

Windfall Cider
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

