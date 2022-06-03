Windfall Cider Seeking a Tasting Room Manager

The Goods from Windfall Cider

North Vancouver, BC | ​​​​​We are growing our Windfall Cider team and are currently seeking a passionate, insightful and goal driven craft cider lover to join our expanding team as a Tasting Room Manager. ​​​​​​​​

Position details: ​​​​​​​​

→ Full time position​​​​​​​​

→ Start time immediately​​​​​​​​

→ Casual dress​​​​​​​​

→ Discounted or free food​​​​​​​​

→ Flexible schedule​​​​​​​​

→ Store discount​​​​​​​​

The ideal candidate would have a minimum of 2+ years of bar/restaurant, brewery/winery, and/or retail management experience that includes purchasing, inventory controls, budgetary controls and personnel supervision.​​​​​​​​

We’re on the hunt for someone with incredible communication and customer service skills who is organized, self-motivated and has the ability to take initiative.​​​​​​​​

The ability to work a flexible schedule and to work weekends is important to our team, and the candidate must be at least 18 years of age.​​​​​​​​

For more information and to apply, go here.