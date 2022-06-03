Windfall Cider Seeking a Tasting Room Manager

The Goods from Windfall Cider
North Vancouver, BC | We are growing our Windfall Cider team and are currently seeking a passionate, insightful and goal driven craft cider lover to join our expanding team as a Tasting Room Manager.
Position details:
→ Full time position
→ Start time immediately
→ Casual dress
→ Discounted or free food
→ Flexible schedule
→ Store discount
The ideal candidate would have a minimum of 2+ years of bar/restaurant, brewery/winery, and/or retail management experience that includes purchasing, inventory controls, budgetary controls and personnel supervision.
We’re on the hunt for someone with incredible communication and customer service skills who is organized, self-motivated and has the ability to take initiative.
The ability to work a flexible schedule and to work weekends is important to our team, and the candidate must be at least 18 years of age.
For more information and to apply, go here.
There are 0 comments