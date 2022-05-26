Back to: Multiple Management Roles with Toptable Group Whistler Now Available
Multiple Management Roles with Toptable Group Whistler Now Available

Opportunity Knocks / Whistler

Multiple Management Roles with Toptable Group Whistler Now Available

The Goods from Toptable Group Whistler

Whistler, BC | Toptable Group is hiring multiple management roles to join the leadership team at their Whistler locations, Araxi, Bar Oso, and Il Caminetto. Toptable Group’s Whistler locations enjoy a long-held international reputation for excellence in food, wine, and hospitality.

Restaurant Director, Restaurant Manager, Reservations Manager, and Sous Chef roles are now available.

Successful candidates will have relevant hospitality leadership experience in a comparable fine dining environment, a passion for delivering outstanding customer service, and excellent interpersonal skills.

To apply, please submit your resume online at https://toptable.ca/careers-page/.

Araxi
Whistler
110 - 4222 Village Square
MAP
Bar Oso
Whistler
150 – 4222 Village Square
MAP
Il Caminetto
Whistler
4242 Village Stroll, Whistler, BC
MAP

