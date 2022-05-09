Windfall Cider Announces New Weekly Pizza Pop-Up Party, All May Long

The Goods from Windfall Cider
Vancouver, BC | It’s time for a pizza party! You heard it right — Windfall Cider is hosting a Pizza Pop-Up Party. Every Wednesday in May you can find the doughy, cheesy goodness that is pizza (rounds and square slices) from @partypizzaworldwide at our cidery.
Stay in the pizza loop!
When: Wednesday, May 11th 2022 @ 5:00 PM (until sold out)
No reservations – first come first served
See menu below
Come join us and Party Pizza Worldwide for a slice. P.S – If you make the pizza pop-up nights a hit, we just might have them stick around for you.
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments