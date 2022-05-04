HEADS UP // Don’t Miss the Land Back Records Launch Party at Fortune Sound Club

Last summer, I had the good fortune of attending Circles Festival, Vancouver’s largest Indigenous music festival. It was a sprawling and ambitious coming together of politics, music, art, free food, pop-ups, workshops and dance, on a beautiful August day. The air was filled with optimism, momentum and sweetgrass. A good time was had. This week (Thursday, May 5th), the producers of that same event team up with the massive #cancelcanadaday crew for a party at Fortune Sound Club in celebration of the launch of Land Back Records.

Hosted by Casey Desjarlais (of Decolonial Clothing), the lineup features an incredibly talented selection of Indigenous performers, as well as Indigenous-led pop-up shops and art installations. Co-headlining the night’s musical talent will be Dakota Bear and MTV Music Video Award-winning hip hop artist Drezus. The event will also showcase Indigenous and Afro-Indigenous artists such as Prado Monroe, Sekawnee, Eros Taylor, Pîsim, and Michelle Heyoka, along with special guests. DJ Rich A and DJ O Show will be spinning records. 10% of all profits from the label are donated to the Land Back Society.

From award-winning hip-hop artist, activist and entrepreneur, Dakota Bear:

“Often, Indigenous people don’t have safe spaces for our creative expression. We are building those safe spaces, we are grassroots, and doing the groundwork needed to bring healing to our community. Music is a vehicle to drive our messages and amplify our voices, music is a universal language that brings people together. We will continue to build off the strength of our ancestors, and bring our truths to light and use our platforms to fight for justice.”

Tickets for tomorrow’s Land Back Records Launch Party (7pm to Midnight) are $25 each and can be purchased here.