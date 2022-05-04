Heads Up / Chinatown

HEADS UP // Don’t Miss the Land Back Records Launch Party at Fortune Sound Club

Portrait

Last summer, I had the good fortune of attending Circles Festival, Vancouver’s largest Indigenous music festival. It was a sprawling and ambitious coming together of politics, music, art, free food, pop-ups, workshops and dance, on a beautiful August day. The air was filled with optimism, momentum and sweetgrass. A good time was had. This week (Thursday, May 5th), the producers of that same event team up with the massive #cancelcanadaday crew for a party at Fortune Sound Club in celebration of the launch of Land Back Records.

Hosted by Casey Desjarlais (of Decolonial Clothing), the lineup features an incredibly talented selection of Indigenous performers, as well as Indigenous-led pop-up shops and art installations. Co-headlining the night’s musical talent will be Dakota Bear and MTV Music Video Award-winning hip hop artist Drezus. The event will also showcase Indigenous and Afro-Indigenous artists such as Prado Monroe, Sekawnee, Eros Taylor, Pîsim, and Michelle Heyoka, along with special guests. DJ Rich A and DJ O Show will be spinning records. 10% of all profits from the label are donated to the Land Back Society.

From award-winning hip-hop artist, activist and entrepreneur, Dakota Bear:

“Often, Indigenous people don’t have safe spaces for our creative expression. We are building those safe spaces, we are grassroots, and doing the groundwork needed to bring healing to our community. Music is a vehicle to drive our messages and amplify our voices, music is a universal language that brings people together. We will continue to build off the strength of our ancestors, and bring our truths to light and use our platforms to fight for justice.”

Tickets for tomorrow’s Land Back Records Launch Party (7pm to Midnight) are $25 each and can be purchased here.

Fortune Sound Club
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
147 E Pender St. | 604-569-1758 | WEBSITE
HEADS UP // Don’t Miss the Land Back Records Launch Party at Fortune Sound Club
The Scout List, Vol. 587

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Heads Up / Chinatown

Get Your Tickets to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s ‘Flavours of Chinatown’ Celebration

For the Chinese Classical Garden's 36-year anniversary, on April 24th, Sam Shem (The Dessert Club) and Melody Yip (BlackHoleTummy) have helped to organize an especially delicious event.

Chinatown

Heads-Up: Say Hey Cafe Now Open In Chinatown

Say Hey Cafe is now open and serving up a very tasty selection of sandwiches! We slipped in to order our first taste yesterday.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Get On Board the Next ‘Will Travel for Food’ Flight to Hong Kong, Feb. 26th

The Dessert Club's fourth pop-up will be transporting diners abroad via an immersive evening of eating, drinking and art, in the festively decorated Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Opening Soon: Say Hey Cafe & Deli Set To Reopen in Chinatown

After two years of dormancy, the old Say Hey Cafe at 156 E Pender St is finally getting a new lease on life as Chef (and sandwich enthusiast) Lina Caschetto steps up to the plate as the new owner.

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Chinatown

Picking Grapes with Claudia Fandino

In this edition, Claudia Fandino, GM & Beverage Director at Barbara restaurant in Chinatown, shines a light on her favourite local wine producers...

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

It's currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.

Popular

Heads Up / Yaletown

Wine Lovers Rejoice: Top Drop Main Tasting Event Returns to Yaletown, May 10th & 11th

Along with sipping the "good stuff", this is a rare opportunity for engaging in shameless wine-centred conversations with the people who live and breathe it around the world, along with your local wine-loving peers and industry folks.

Community News

Why Ocean Wise Recommends Getting Your Fill of BC Spot Prawns During the Month of May

10 Places
The Dishes

Jacob Kent Does ‘The Dishes’

From morning caffeine fix to post shift shots, Como? Tapería's Executive Chef leads us on his ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver.

34 Places
Heads Up

The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

It's the beginning of the week. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don't want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza... No more! This new guide is here to help.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
10 Places
Heads Up / Downtown

Five Films Screening at This Year’s DOXA Festival We Want to Watch (Plus One Panel Discussion)

This year, there are 77 in-theatre screenings and 61 films available to watch online. Here are just a handful of documentaries that we'll be feasting our eyeballs on, from May 5th to 15th, 2022.

Heads Up / Yaletown

Wine Lovers Rejoice: Top Drop Main Tasting Event Returns to Yaletown, May 10th & 11th

Along with sipping the "good stuff", this is a rare opportunity for engaging in shameless wine-centred conversations with the people who live and breathe it around the world, along with your local wine-loving peers and industry folks.

Heads Up / Gastown

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

The Magnet opened its doors to much anticipation from beer- and food-lovers alike, at the end of April 2019. Post pandemic, here's hoping that the restaurant's magnetism is recharged and pulling crowds through its doors for many years to come.

34 Places
Heads Up

The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

It's the beginning of the week. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don't want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza... No more! This new guide is here to help.