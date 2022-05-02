Heads Up / Yaletown

Wine Lovers Rejoice: Top Drop Main Tasting Event Returns to Yaletown, May 10th & 11th

Portrait

Top Drop is hitting Vancouver next week. 43 producers from 13 countries are expected to participate in this year’s two-day main tasting event – that’s a lot of wine (plus sake, cider and beer) to work your way through, and a lot of reasons to block Tuesday, May 10th and/or Wednesday, May 11th off your calendar.

For those who don’t already know, Top Drop is all about the “good stuff” – aka wine that’s sustainably farmed, handcrafted, terroir expression. It’s also a rare opportunity for engaging in shameless wine-centred conversations with the people who live and breathe it around the world, along with your local wine-loving peers and industry folks.

Representing the BC wine scene, expect principals from Averill Creek, Bella Wines, Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards, Lightning Rock Winery, Okanagan Crush Pad, Orofino Vineyards, Syncromesh Wines, Terravista Vineyards, and Ursa Major Winery (plus Creek & Gully Cider and Vice & Virtue Brewing). Other Canadian and international exhibitors congregating for the event are coming from Nova Scotia, Australia, Argentina, Chile, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan (sake), South Africa, Spain, and the USA.

Both Main Event tastings take place at the Roundhouse in Yaletown, from 7:30 to 9pm. Tickets for the general public are $125 each (plus fees and taxes), with proceeds going towards the BC Hospitality Foundation, and can be purchased here. To risk being overwhelmed the night-of, you can also get your game plan ready in advance by scoping out the full list of wineries et al, and seeing exactly what will be pouring (some of which will also be available to purchase from the onsite wine shop)…and then get stoked for next week!

Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre
Neighbourhood: Downtown
181 Roundhouse Mews | 604-713-1800 | WEBSITE
