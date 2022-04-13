‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Underway in Downtown Vancouver

There’s a new restaurant underway in downtown Vancouver, at 1152 Alberni Street (between Thurlow and Bute). It’s called Archer.

At the forefront of the food concept – which combines PNW ingredients locally sourced from the land and sea with inspiration from Canada’s broader multicultural landscape – is Chef Clement Chan (Torafuku, Chambar, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Blue Water Cafe, Hapa). Chef Mike Linshits and Sous Chef Fermin Colasi Jr. round out the kitchen team. Branding for the restaurant has been delegated to Glasfurd & Walker.



The 2,400 sqft space is being designed by Little Giant Studio. From what we can tell, a lot of attention is being focussed on translating the PNW aspect of the menu from the BOH and into the FOH atmosphere, to create an evocative, elevated outdoors-y experience for diners. This is going to be being achieved through thoughtful (and, as depicted in the renderings above and below, tasteful) details like soft, textural walls in the main dining room (implying coastal sands and fog), moss-like green velvet banquettes, a rough-hewn stone bar, and a sculptural ceiling featuring driftwood hued planks reminiscent of the ribs of a canoe. These elements will stand in contrast to a large scale image of a storm, prominently positioned (where else?) behind the bar.



Upon completion, and according to Little Giant’s founding designer, Mark Burkart, it will be a “space fit for a long and raucous brunch as well as for a beautifully moody and dramatic evening meal.” Certainly, it will be a standout amongst its close neighbours, which currently consist of a dichotomy of luxury retail brands (Chopard, Burberry, Tudor Watches) and chain establishments (A&W, Subway, Starbucks, The Keg).

If all goes according to plan, Archer will be open for brunch, cocktail hour and dinner by the summertime. In the meantime, stay in the know via their website and IG feed.