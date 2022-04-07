Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Averill Creek Vineyard Looking for an Enthusiastic Individual to Join Their Tasting Room Team

Portrait

The Goods from Averill Creek Vineyard

Duncan, BC | Do you like trying new wines, meeting new people and making cash tips? This might be the job for you! We are producers and purveyors of quality, Vancouver Island wines. Our goal in our tasting room is to showcase our wines, our story, and to leave our guests mesmerized by their experience. We as a team believe in working hard, while having fun. We take wine very seriously, but not ourselves!

Opportunity for a full- or part-time seasonal position, from May to October. It is a fast paced environment, but we have lots of wine. There is potential for growth or for extra shifts in other departments in the off-season. Hours may vary but are typically from 10am to 5pm. Weekend availability is a requirement. Short shifts may occur.

Applicants should meet the following requirements:

Previous hospitality or sales experience helpful but not required
Serve it Right certified (or willing to take the course)
Excellent customer service skills, excellent presentation skills
Wine knowledge, WSET or ISG education a definite asset, but not required
Familiar with POS systems is helpful, but not required
Able to multitask and manage priorities in a busy service environment
Professional appearance and demeanor
Able to stand for long periods of time and lift up to 40lbs repeatedly
19+ years of age

Duties:

As a tasting room sales associate your main priority is to engage our guests with our wines and promote brand loyalty
Acquire a thorough knowledge of our winery and our wines, extensive training is provided
Greet all visitors to the winery and create a memorable experience
Pour wines for sampling, describe wines and winery history, answer visitors’ questions
Handle routine sales transactions which includes operating a cash register and POS system
Display and stock retail items and wines
Set up / close down patio and tasting room daily
Maintain cleanliness of the facility

Please send your resume to courtney@averillcreek.ca by April 30th, 2022.

Averill Creek Vineyard
Region: The Islands
6552 North Rd., Duncan, BC | 250-709-9986 | WEBSITE
