Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio Ambleside Celebrates Sakura Season with Floral-Inspired Menu

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio (Ambleside)

Vancouver, BC | Cherry blossom season is upon the city of Vancouver and while we celebrate their fleeting arrival into the city, Viaggio Hospitality Group is welcoming the season with the launch of a special feature menu. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio’s Ambleside location will be offering sakura-inspired menus from April 1st to 31st on its outdoor patio with stunning views of pink blooms in full view.

Executive Chef Jorge Kim’s Sakura Menu ($65 per person) pays respect to the cherry blossom florals with carefully crafted menu items. Guests will start with a gentle Sakura Tea with pickled cherry blossoms and chamomile. Next on the menu, indulge in a Halibut Tiradito made with acevichado sauce, cilantro, sakura chalaca, coconut puree and cancha. Rack of Lamb is third on the menu with sakura infused quinoa crust, potato pave, root vegetables and red wine jus. Arguably the most eye-catching part of the menu is the gorgeously creative dessert made to replicate a personal sakura tree guests will adore. The Sakura Blossom creation is made with dark chocolate ganache, cherry gel, brownie soil and cotton candy.

A bottle of Okunomatsu Sakura Daiginjo sake ($75 for 300 ml) is the perfect complement for this seasonal dining experience. The bar team has also shook up a special pink-hued cocktail, Oishii Fizz ($16) made with McQueen and the Violet Fog gin, aperol, lemon, honey syrup, orange and juniper bitters and egg white for a fluffy top.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-926-0287 or booking online.