Phantom Creek Estates Now Hiring for Their 2022 Season

The Goods from Phantom Creek Estates

Oliver, BC | Phantom Creek Estates, located on the sunbathed Black Sage Bench in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, crafts exceptional wines from historic vineyards. We are looking for passionate, customer-driven and talented professionals to join our team and help create exceptional guest experiences for the 2022 season.

2022 Seasonal Opportunities:

Culinary Team

– Jr. Sous Chef

– Chef/Cooks

– Line Cooks

– Dishwasher/Kitchen Helper

Estate Restaurant

– Lead Server

– Server Assistant

– Host/Hostess

Tasting Room

– Brand Ambassadors

– Retail Assistant

Winemaking

– Vintage Cellar Hand

Management

– Human Resources Lead

View all openings and job descriptions here.

To apply: Email your resume and cover letter to careers@phantomcreekestates.com and indicate in the subject line which position you are applying for. Or, join us at our Job Fair on Saturday, March 26th! Come and meet our team in person, from 10am to 3pm, for an immediate interview. Just bring your best self and your resume.

We look forward to meeting you!