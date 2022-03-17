Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Now Hiring for Their 2022 Season

Portrait

The Goods from Phantom Creek Estates

Oliver, BC | Phantom Creek Estates, located on the sunbathed Black Sage Bench in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, crafts exceptional wines from historic vineyards. We are looking for passionate, customer-driven and talented professionals to join our team and help create exceptional guest experiences for the 2022 season.

2022 Seasonal Opportunities:

Culinary Team
– Jr. Sous Chef
– Chef/Cooks
– Line Cooks
– Dishwasher/Kitchen Helper

Estate Restaurant
– Lead Server
– Server Assistant
– Host/Hostess

Tasting Room
– Brand Ambassadors
– Retail Assistant

Winemaking
– Vintage Cellar Hand

Management
– Human Resources Lead

View all openings and job descriptions here.

To apply: Email your resume and cover letter to careers@phantomcreekestates.com and indicate in the subject line which position you are applying for. Or, join us at our Job Fair on Saturday, March 26th! Come and meet our team in person, from 10am to 3pm, for an immediate interview. Just bring your best self and your resume.

We look forward to meeting you!

Phantom Creek Estates
Region: The Okanagan
4315 Black Sage Rd., Oliver, BC | 250-498-8367 | WEBSITE
Phantom Creek Estates Now Hiring for Their 2022 Season
Phantom Creek Estates’ Soon to Open Restaurant Hiring for Several Positions

There are 0 comments

Definitive Records / Whistler

The Eclectically Cool Musical Taste of Local Polymath, Amy Rafferty

This round of record picks rustles up memories of blacking out explicit language warnings, nostalgic walkman listens and a life-changing "found" record.

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn and Restaurant Now Ready to Welcome Guests for Their 2022 Season

Community News / The Okanagan

Mission Hill Family Estate Presents New Spring Dining Experiences

Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

JoieFarm Winery Seeking Tasting Room Staff for 2022 Season

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Soaring Gas Prices, Neo-Authoritarianism, and the Return of Cruise Ship Tourism

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders gas prices, war, the "for-profit affordable housing" oxymoron and underwater condos.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 585

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 10th to 17th, 2022.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

On my visit to tour the space, the room was still very much under construction, but even with the windows papered up, light from the skylights above provided more than enough light to see the shape of things to come.

Track and Food

Three Local Entrepreneurs Discuss All Things Non-Alcoholic

In this episode, Nick Devine, Lane Matkovich and Kurtis Kolt give their unique sober insights about the new beverage trend currently taking off in Vancouver.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Sonora Resort Looking to Add to Their Talented Culinary Team

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Tocador Looking to Staff Up Ahead of Busy Patio Season

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Server and Bartender Positions Now Open at PiDGiN in Gastown

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Harken Coffee Seeking Experienced Front of House Manager