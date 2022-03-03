Osteria Savio Volpe Looking to Add an Experienced Restaurant Maitre D’ to Their Restaurant Team

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Osteria Savio Volpe is seeking an enthusiastic, and experienced front-of-house professional to take on the role of full-time Restaurant Maitre D’.

Osteria Savio Volpe is a beloved Vancouver Italian restaurant that enjoys consistently high business levels. The right applicant will have an innate sense of hospitality, guest relations, and a fortitude for high-pressure environments. A minimum of three years of hosting or management experience and an understanding of the OpenTable application are major assets for this role.

Compensation and gratuities are competitive, and benefits are available to all full-time employees.

If you are looking to forward your hospitality career in a proven environment dedicated to excellence, then this is the role for you.

Please submit a copy of your resume to: isaac@saviovolpe.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted for an interview.

We look forward to hearing from you!