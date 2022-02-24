Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Relais & Châteaux ‘Sonora Resort’ is Hiring Chefs, Servers, and a Sommelier

Sonora Island, BC | Sonora Resort’s dining experience is the product of intense collaboration accomplished by a cohesive team of passionate chefs, servers, and a sommelier. Representing a wealth of insights born from years of cumulative travel, education, and immersion in their craft, each team member brings a unique perspective that is experienced by our guests.

Sonora Resort is looking for talented, passionate professionals to join our team.

Read about our seasonal openings and resort life, and how to apply, here.

Read about Sonora’s Culinary Philosophy and Dining Experience.

About Sonora Resort | Sonora Resort, a Relais & Chateâux property, is located on Sonora Island in the Discovery Islands of British Columbia. It is accessible by boat or air, and 50 minutes by helicopter from Vancouver. Known as one of Canada’s hidden gems, Sonora has a unique place in the world because of its secluded location, abundance of natural beauty and wildlife, with luxury accommodations and gourmet cuisine. Sonora operates seasonally from May to October and is part of the Relais & Chateâux association of the world’s finest hoteliers, chefs and restaurateurs that has set the standard for excellence in hospitality.

