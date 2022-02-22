Community News / Strathcona

VV Tapas Lounge Announces New Lunch Service, Weekly Live Music

Vancouver, BC | VV Tapas Lounge is opening for lunch and adding live music every week!

Lunch begins Tuesday February 22nd and will run every week, Tuesday to Friday from 11:30am to 2:30pm. Dinner service will remain in place Tuesday to Saturday with new hours, from 5pm to 10pm. Chef Zach Poole has created a dynamic new menu that will be available for both lunch and dinner. VV’s focus will remain the same, with an emphasis on utilizing the best ingredients from our local suppliers to create imaginative, delicious, sharable small plates and stunning charcuterie platters. Reservations will be accepted for both lunch and dinner through our website or by contacting the restaurant directly at 604-336-9244.

VV Tapas is also expanding its popular live music series from once a month to every week. Every Thursday night from 7pm to 9pm, starting March 4th, sit back and enjoy the soothing sounds of a rotating mix of local musicians over a glass of wine or musically inspired cocktail. Supporting the local art scene has been increasingly important over the last couple of years and VV will showcase one of the many talented musicians every week.

Neighbourhood: Strathcona
957 East Hastings St. | 604-336-9244 | WEBSITE
VVs Tapas Lounge Shares Special 5-Course Valentine’s Weekend Menu

