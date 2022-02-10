Get On Board the Next ‘Will Travel for Food’ Flight to Hong Kong, Feb. 26th

The Dessert Club’s fourth “flight” in their Will Travel for Food series is locked in for Saturday, February 26th, and we’re telling you now so that you don’t miss out! This time around, Sam Shen (The Dessert Club) and Melody Yip (Blackholetummy) will be transporting diners abroad to Hong Kong, via an immersive evening of eating, drinking and art, in the festively decorated Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.



Some of the other local small businesses who will be serving up traditional cuisine include Dicky’s Dumps (pictured above), Teakan, Simply Homayd and Passione Gelato, and bartender Olivia Povarchook (Tocador) has whipped up some Hong Kong inspired cocktails just for the event. Attendees will also be able to feast their eyes on ‘The Intangible Thread Part One‘, a series of paintings and installation by Vancouver based artist, Xiangmei Su currently exhibiting at the Garden.

Admission to ‘Will Travel for Food: Flight 4 – Vancouver – Hong Kong’ (5-10pm) is $11.62 per person, and includes some samples as well as the opportunity to enjoy the Classical Chinese Garden as it is rarely seen, lit up for the evening and adorned with red lanterns to celebrate the month of the Lunar New Year. Attendees who want to take full advantage of the Hong Kong experience, and support the local community, can (and should) purchase additional food and drinks from the individual vendor participants.

Get on board for the one-night-only culinary trip by buying your tickets here.

Why We Care: Food is powerful. It transports, connects and creates conversations. Sam Shen has done an awesome job of tapping into the power of the shared food experience with The Dessert Club’s collaborative ‘Will Travel for Food’ project, by sending curious diners into places and cultures beyond Vancouver, at a time when it is very much needed.

ABOUT WILL TRAVEL FOR FOOD | Will Travel for Food is a series of 6 pop-ups around Vancouver. Inspired by travel, these events are designed by The Dessert Club to give participants a glimpse of food from different countries by local chefs and creators. By partnering and working with local businesses, the goal is to offer customers a culinary experience that branches across two destination countries.