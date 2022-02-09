The Tip Out, Vol. 19 // Fresh Headlines From the Vancouver’s Food + Drink Scene

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Got the munchies? Studio A-OK now has Garmaz perogies.

There’s a killer dessert pop up happening at Modus this weekend (Feb 12-14) featuring goodies by Toña chocolates and in-house baker Katrina Yu.

Feeling sugar overloaded? Just wait: Zimt has announced their own chocolate ‘Love Week Pop!’ this Saturday (12-4pm), including new and rare treats like ‘Bountiful Bars’, ‘Baby Turtles’ and a ‘Sweet Orange Brownie’. Bonus: everything is coconut-sugar-sweetened and all-vegan, aka totally justifiable.

Sadly, we missed out on Tuesday’s book launch at Massy featuring this unbelievable locally made (and all vegan) cake, but we are willing to go to great lengths to get our hands on one of Jenny Bakes‘ cakes in the future…

There’s some not-to-be missed food related programming coming up at VIFF this month, February 18-24. The film is called Breaking Bread and, based on the trailer, it’s got everything we crave in a documentary right now.

Looks like rain is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday…but luckily so is piano music (Sunday) and all day Happy Hour (Monday) at La Fabrique St George.

Rainy days are also a great excuse for baking. Flourist’s wholesome new carrot lentil loaf recipe is what we’ll be making.

Valentine’s Day is on Monday. No need to get saccharine about things – Farina has heart shaped pizzas (but if you want to, Cartem’s also has heart shaped donuts).

Speaking of donuts…save room for Their There’s edible ode to V-Day: rose London fog mochi with a rose and cream of earl grey glaze is on the menu.

Grab your best bud(s): Popina Cantina’s new Sweetheart Puffcream is an homage to love and friendship.

There’s something for everyone. Case in point: chocolate sneaker bouquets made by Hype Chocolate, available at (where else?) The Canteen. (photo above)

Still looking for a way to celebrate without getting corny about it? La Tana Valentine’s Fox Box feast for two features handmade Dungeness crab & potato caramelle, Pepino’s tiramisu and a chicory salad with roasted pear, pecorino and hazelnuts in a mustard dressing.

A big ol’ Medina brunch (ideally enjoyed in bed) is also a surefire Valentine’s Day hit.

Our sweet teeth are all a-tingle, reading about The Dessert Club’s upcoming ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ pop up at Odd Society Spirits this Sunday, February 13th.

Come hungry: Hero’s Welcome is serving up some serious eats this Super Bowl Sunday, with the help of their pals at Top Rope Birria. Watching football just became a LOT more enticing…

There are lots of restaurant openings to look forward to these days, so keep that appetite going! The latest on our radar: Cantina 189, Hānai, Bar Susu, and Say Hey Cafe & Deli.

Holy moly – Provence Marinaside is 20 years old on February 20th! That definitely calls for celebration. Check out what they’re doing for the occasion here.

We’re really digging the Art Deco-inspired look of JJ Bean’s brand spanking new Station Square location. A coffee date – or a full week of them (to take advantage of all of the sweet promos) – is definitely in order.

Feel like stepping up and/or adding to your at-home tableware set-up? There’s still a bit of time left to shop Lineage Ceramics’ collection in-person at their East Van temporary retail location – but only until Monday!

Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner plan? How does this special limited time menu featuring heart-shaped lobster ravioli (available Feb 11-14) from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar sound? (That was a rhetorical question.)

We’re loving the look of Nightshade’s signature plant-based sushi roll, with grilled Japanese eggplant, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, crispy onion, and a sesame and caramelized soy glaze.

We can’t say it enough: now is the time to order your CSA! But not for much longer.

