Shop Lineage Ceramics In-Person at Their Temporary Retail Location, Feb. 5-14

The Goods from Lineage Ceramics

Vancouver, BC | Lineage Ceramics is thrilled to bring to the lower mainland their first-ever pop-up retail location – just in time to shop for Valentine’s Day! From February 5th to 14th, visit Lineage in the Strathcona neighbourhood on East Hastings Street. Stop by to shop our signature tableware designs and famed coffee collection, along with some exciting pop-up shop exclusives, and pre-release items – including a first look at our new glaze. This is a great opportunity to view Lineage Ceramics in person and snag your dream piece or complete your collection without having to wait for shipping.

On-display will be cocktail napkins from our neighbour Flax Home, and joining Lineage in-store for the last half of the pop-up from February 10th to 13 is the consciously Canadian clothing brand, Free Label. Shop their curated collection of matching bamboo sets, infamous wire-free bras that always sell out, limited edition hand-loomed wool homewares, and more.

For restaurant and industry professionals, stop by to view our tableware in-person to fully envision all your incredible culinary creations perfectly plated on their subtly glazed ceramics. Wholesale customers can complete their vision with sample wares from the store.

As a bonus, if you place an order online, you’ll have the opportunity to collect your packages in person at the pop-up. Simply input the code LOCALPICKUP when you go through the checkout and your order will be waiting for you at the pop-up shop 1-business day after the order has been placed.

If you are a Lineage aficionado or brand new to the brand: pop in, have a chat, and share your own lineage. See you there!



Lineage Pop Up Shop Details*

Saturday, February 5th – Monday, February 14th

Monday – Wednesday 12pm – 4pm

Thursday & Friday – 12pm-6pm

Saturday & Sunday 11am-5pm

Free Label Pop Up Details*

Thursday, February 10th to Sunday, February 13th

Thursday to Friday 12 to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*All provincial health guidelines will be in effect.