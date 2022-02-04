Community News / East Vancouver

Shop Lineage Ceramics In-Person at Their Temporary Retail Location, Feb. 5-14

Portrait

The Goods from Lineage Ceramics

Vancouver, BC | Lineage Ceramics is thrilled to bring to the lower mainland their first-ever pop-up retail location – just in time to shop for Valentine’s Day! From February 5th to 14th, visit Lineage in the Strathcona neighbourhood on East Hastings Street. Stop by to shop our signature tableware designs and famed coffee collection, along with some exciting pop-up shop exclusives, and pre-release items – including a first look at our new glaze. This is a great opportunity to view Lineage Ceramics in person and snag your dream piece or complete your collection without having to wait for shipping.

On-display will be cocktail napkins from our neighbour Flax Home, and joining Lineage in-store for the last half of the pop-up from February 10th to 13 is the consciously Canadian clothing brand, Free Label. Shop their curated collection of matching bamboo sets, infamous wire-free bras that always sell out, limited edition hand-loomed wool homewares, and more.

For restaurant and industry professionals, stop by to view our tableware in-person to fully envision all your incredible culinary creations perfectly plated on their subtly glazed ceramics. Wholesale customers can complete their vision with sample wares from the store.

As a bonus, if you place an order online, you’ll have the opportunity to collect your packages in person at the pop-up. Simply input the code LOCALPICKUP when you go through the checkout and your order will be waiting for you at the pop-up shop 1-business day after the order has been placed.
If you are a Lineage aficionado or brand new to the brand: pop in, have a chat, and share your own lineage. See you there!

Lineage Pop Up Shop Details*
Saturday, February 5th – Monday, February 14th
Monday – Wednesday 12pm – 4pm
Thursday & Friday – 12pm-6pm
Saturday & Sunday 11am-5pm

Free Label Pop Up Details*
Thursday, February 10th to Sunday, February 13th
Thursday to Friday 12 to 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*All provincial health guidelines will be in effect.

Lineage Ceramics
Vancouver, BC | 778-323-4693 | WEBSITE
Shop Lineage Ceramics In-Person at Their Temporary Retail Location, Feb. 5-14
Lineage Ceramics Shares Their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Chinatown

Picking Grapes with Claudia Fandino

In this edition, Claudia Fandino, GM & Beverage Director at Barbara restaurant in Chinatown, shines a light on her favourite local wine producers...

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Sign Up Now for One of Slice of Life’s ‘Skateboard Making 101’ Workshops

Hook yourself up with a sweet new one-of-a-kind skateboard for the spring - and some new skills - by registering for one of three available dates, February to April.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

It's currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.

Vancouverites / East Vancouver

From Forbidden Fires to Making Magick: Seven Questions with “The Wax Witch”, Portia Pascuzzo

A brief interview with the founder of The Wax Witch Candle Co. - a new line of locally made soy candles infused with bewitching fragrances, as well as other magick-al properties...

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / East Vancouver

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had a Massive Floating Housing Project at the Port

Imagine a colourful, mixed-used, housing complex like Amsterdam's Silodam floating at the foot of Victoria Drive.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Take A Look At The ‘Casuarina Nights’ Menu At Nancy Go Yaya.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

Popular

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 18

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Chinatown

Picking Grapes with Claudia Fandino

In this edition, Claudia Fandino, GM & Beverage Director at Barbara restaurant in Chinatown, shines a light on her favourite local wine producers...

You Should Know / Mt. Pleasant

How to Familiarize Yourself with Mount Pleasant’s Rich and Little Known History, On Foot

Christine Hagemoen shares a sampling of the many stories haunting this Vancouver neighbourhood, included in her newly published walking guide.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Previous
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Writes Recipes for True Romance This Valentine’s Day
Next
Odd Society and The Dessert Club Present ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ Collaboration

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society and The Dessert Club Present ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ Collaboration

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Writes Recipes for True Romance This Valentine’s Day

Community News / Kitsilano

Fall in Love with Fable Kitchen’s Three-Course Valentine’s Day Menu

Community News / Main Street

Fable Diner Shares Cinema Inspired Menu, in Honour of ‘Love Day’