Popina Cantina’s New Sweetheart Puffcream Pays Tribute to Love and Friendship

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a sweet treat and a waterfront stroll on Granville Island—con cariño! In Mexico, El Día del Amor y la Amistad (The Day of Love and Friendship) is celebrated on February 14. As a tasty way to honour the special people in your life who make the good times even better, Popina Cantina (located in Granville Island’s Net Loft) will be dishing up a special Puffcream flavour featuring Mexican chocolate. Exclusively available from February 9 through 18, Popina Cantina’s Sweetheart Puffcream ($8 regular, $6 kids) is filled with Popina’s proprietary soft-serve ice cream and topped with freeze-dried strawberries, almond praline, and Mexican chocolate.

If a fun and easy Valentine’s dinner is what you have in mind, Popina Cantina’s Taco Kits for two are an effortlessly delicious takeout option: simply heat up soft corn tortillas and your choice of three fillings, serve, and enjoy. Creative taco fillings include Cha Siu Pork Shoulder; Chupacabra Beef Belly; Dizi Lamb Shoulder and Chickpeas; Foghorn Chicken Chicharron and Potato; and Lentil Falafel,Tahini Yogurt, and Sumac. Valued at $70 and priced at $39, Popina Cantina’s Taco Kits for two include guacamole, crispy tortilla chips, three of your favourite taco fillings, an assortment of salsas, twelve soft corn tortillas (makes six tacos), fresh limes, plus gift cards for two Puffcreams of your choice (including featured flavours) on your next visit.

Popina Cantina’s Taco Kits and Puffcreams are available in store Wednesday through Sunday, 10am to 5pm. Preorder Taco Kits for pickup by calling 604 558 3830, or order online for delivery through Popina’s partners Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes. Current menus are available on popinacantina.com; follow @popinacantina on Instagram for up-to-date information and featured Puffcream flavours.

Popina Cantina
Neighbourhood: False Creek
Net Loft, Granville Island | WEBSITE
