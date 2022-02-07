Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

It hasn’t even been a month since The Whip pulled its final pints, but the space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as Bar Susu, a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Susu’s menu, created by chefs Gus Stieffenhoffer-Brandson (Published) and Ashley Kurtz (Novella), is still in the works, but so far seems to be leaning on comfort food for inspiration – think Honey Cruller topped with Duck Liver Parfait, Steelhead Gravlax, Grilled Ling Cod, Quince Sticky Toffee Pudding and a Mussels Escabèche Tartine (pictured below).

In the drinks department, Brittany Hoorne is carrying over her vision from her former Dachi days to design a Susu wine program that’s big on the little guys, honing in on small producers who practice low-intervention and biodynamic methods in their vineyards (the plan is to keep BTG options interesting and in constant rotation). Meanwhile, Joe Casson, formerly a bartender at The Keefer, is in charge of the cocktails (with occasional input from the team). Rounding out the key team players is Aaron Saymac, who is currently the GM at Published but will be making the move down the Main Street hill to lead the Front of House at Susu.

If the name Susu rings a bell, it’s probably because it’s not a far cry off from Juju’s, the Tiki Bar-inspired popup that kicked off its own trial run inside of Published back in spring 2020.

The team at Bar Susu currently is sweeping up dust and slapping on paint in preparation for doors to open at 209 East 6th Ave by the end of this month (February, 2022).