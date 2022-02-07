Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

Portrait

It hasn’t even been a month since The Whip pulled its final pints, but the space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as Bar Susu, a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Susu’s menu, created by chefs Gus Stieffenhoffer-Brandson (Published) and Ashley Kurtz (Novella), is still in the works, but so far seems to be leaning on comfort food for inspiration – think Honey Cruller topped with Duck Liver Parfait, Steelhead Gravlax, Grilled Ling Cod, Quince Sticky Toffee Pudding and a Mussels Escabèche Tartine (pictured below).

Mussels Escabèche Tartine, Sauerkraut Nantaise Sauce at Bar Susu | Photo credit Kris Kurus for Bar Susu

In the drinks department, Brittany Hoorne is carrying over her vision from her former Dachi days to design a Susu wine program that’s big on the little guys, honing in on small producers who practice low-intervention and biodynamic methods in their vineyards (the plan is to keep BTG options interesting and in constant rotation). Meanwhile, Joe Casson, formerly a bartender at The Keefer, is in charge of the cocktails (with occasional input from the team). Rounding out the key team players is Aaron Saymac, who is currently the GM at Published but will be making the move down the Main Street hill to lead the Front of House at Susu.

If the name Susu rings a bell, it’s probably because it’s not a far cry off from Juju’s, the Tiki Bar-inspired popup that kicked off its own trial run inside of Published back in spring 2020.

The team at Bar Susu currently is sweeping up dust and slapping on paint in preparation for doors to open at 209 East 6th Ave by the end of this month (February, 2022).

The Whip
Neighbourhood: Main Street
209 E 6th Ave. (Closed) | WEBSITE
Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month
The Whip Restaurant and Bar Scheduled To Pull Its Final Pints on Friday, January 14, 2022

There are 0 comments

Main Street

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by the local record label in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair's first event.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

A fun and informative interview with the owner of Main Street's highly acclaimed vegetarian restaurants, Acorn and The Arbor.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

It's been five years since they first broke ground on The Acorn's casual cousin. Take a look inside its messy beginnings.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

Popular

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Opening Soon: Say Hey Cafe & Deli Set To Reopen in Chinatown

After two years of dormancy, the old Say Hey Cafe at 156 E Pender St is finally getting a new lease on life as Chef (and sandwich enthusiast) Lina Caschetto steps up to the plate as the new owner.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 18

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

You Should Know / Mt. Pleasant

How to Familiarize Yourself with Mount Pleasant’s Rich and Little Known History, On Foot

Christine Hagemoen shares a sampling of the many stories haunting this Vancouver neighbourhood, included in her newly published walking guide.

Previous
A Handful of Questions With Maxine Tamoto of Kid Sister Skin Care
Next
Opening Soon: Say Hey Cafe & Deli Set To Reopen in Chinatown

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Opening Soon: Say Hey Cafe & Deli Set To Reopen in Chinatown

After two years of dormancy, the old Say Hey Cafe at 156 E Pender St is finally getting a new lease on life as Chef (and sandwich enthusiast) Lina Caschetto steps up to the plate as the new owner.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors on Main Street This Week

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.