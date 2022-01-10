Community News / West End

Giovane Caffè Announces Unique Limited-Time-Only Hot Chocolate Offerings

The Goods from Giovane Caffè

Vancouver, BC | From January 15 until February 14, cafes all across Greater Vancouver will be tempting sweet tooths with their over-the-top, spectacular hot chocolate creations, available only for one month during the 12th annual edition of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival.

Get ready to be refreshed with the ‘Aria Fresca’ from the Italian coffee maestros at Giovane Caffè. The mint hot chocolate has an herbaceous basil twist, offering a subtle spin on a peppermint patty-inspired drink.

Giovane Caffè’s second offering is the ‘Ciao Bella’, based on one of the fan-favourite pastries baked daily by their chef. The decadent beverage sees a milky hazelnut chocolate concoction topped with crunchy cookie crumbs.

Giovane Caffè & Bacaro
Neighbourhood: West End
1049 West Cordova St. | 604-687-9887 | WEBSITE
