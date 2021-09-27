Pay Tribute to Local Landscape Architect, Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, Oct. 3rd

Attention design-lovers: on Sunday, October 3rd (2:30-4pm) the School of Architecture + Landscape Architecture (SALA) is paying tribute to world renown, award-winning Vancouver architect, Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, who passed away in May just shy of becoming a Centenarian.

Although international in scope, Hahn Oberland’s contribution to Canada’s own design landscape is equally emblematic. Even if you’re not familiar with her name, you’ve undoubtedly experienced her influence around the city. Locally, her work includes several Vancouver landmarks, such as the Robson Square urban plaza, the rainwater garden and green roof at the VanDusen Botanical Garden Visitor Centre, MOV’s landscape and rear reflection pool, and the Philips, Hager and North public rooftop garden at the VPL’s Library Square. You can learn more about Hahn Oberlander and her remarkable achievements by heading over here.

The event in her honour is being held at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, and will feature live speakers, video tributes, and music. Additionally, SALA will be sharing a new self-guided tour of Cornelia’s work. Seating for the free in-person event is super limited, and pre-registration is required to attend. Alternatively, for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to join, the tribute is also being recorded and livestreamed. You can sign up for either option by heading over here.