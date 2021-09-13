Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio’s ‘HARVST MARKT’ Happening Sept. 18/19

Celebrate the shift of seasons by heading to Strange Fellows Brewing when they host over a dozen local artisans and makers for their first ever two-day open air HARVST MARKT, September 18th and 19th.

The East Van brewery will once again be teaming up with their good pals and long-time Krampusmarkt collaborators, OH Studio Project, to fill up their outdoors space with a specially selected line-up of 15 small businesses selling stuff for your home (vessels, art, textiles, clothing, woven things and more) and body (adornments, skincare, and tasty baked goods).

Even better, Strange Fellows will be pouring their new STRANGERS Red Wine for guests to taste for the first time, alongside beer and cider samplings. Food trucks will be on site, and season-appropriate eats like corn-on-the-cob will also be available to nosh on. Plus, in true Strange Fellows spirit, the entire thing will be going down in the presence of the one and only HOPDEVIL, who will be accepting both wishes and grievances alike, for those who choose to enlist their services…

The HARVST MARKT will be underway from 12-6pm on Saturday the 18th, and from 12-4pm on the Sunday. Check out the full list of vendors below, and get excited for Fall!

Bronsino

Christine Moulson

Earthling Foods

eikcam ceramics

Jemma Van Osch

Marigold Collective

Mariko Ando

Mixers + Elixirs

Pinched Pottery

Porchlight Press

Skwalwen Botanicals

Stefanie Dueck

Subo

TOODLEBUNNY

Zula Jewellery