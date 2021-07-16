Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Seeks Restaurant Manager to Oversee F&B Program

The Goods from the Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | We are currently accepting applications for the position of Restaurant Manager at the Wickaninnish Inn. The Restaurant Manager’s scope of responsibility includes The Pointe Restaurant, On the Rocks Bar, Driftwood Café, Room Service, seasonal venues, the shared spaces of the Shoreline Terrace and Howard’s Wine Cellar and all things service related to our food and beverage program. This role is a Senior Manager level position reporting to the Director of Food & Beverage and is a member of the Senior Management Team and overall Leadership Team of the Wickaninnish Inn. The Restaurant Manager plays an integral role in the overall management of the Wickaninnish Inn.

The rustic elegance and breathtaking views of our food & beverage venues complement our commitment to Canadian cuisine under the leadership of Chef Carmen Ingham and our award winning wine and spirits program at the Wickaninnish Inn. This valued position requires a passionate hospitality professional with experience in the nuances and art of service and who strives to build a professionally dedicated team offering an educated and approachable fine dining experience to our guests here on the West Coast.

The successful candidate’s daily responsibilities include but are not limited to leading the service team on the floor and administration of recruitment, scheduling/payroll, and financial reporting.

Requirements:

Previous full scope management experience in a high-end standard driven establishment is required, hotel or resort F&B experience an asset. Passion and experience with wine and spirits is required, Sommelier certification an asset.

We are looking for someone with a proven leadership record who is a skilled communicator and can multi-task in public view while making it look effortless. This position requires a commitment of 3 years and begins as soon as possible. The candidate must have valid Food Safe and Serving It Right licensee certifications.

To apply for this career opportunity, please send your resume with letter of intent to jobs@wickinn.com.

By submitting an application, you are attesting that the information given is accurate and you give consent to The Wickaninnish Inn to verify through means of previous employer contact and collection of information directly or indirectly through public social media. Due to the volume of applications we will only be contacting applicants that we feel are most compatible with our property.