Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

New Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Restaurant Seeks Bartender and Servers

Portrait

The Goods from Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort

Mount Waddington A, BC | Are you looking to work alongside a creative and dedicated team of Food & Beverage professionals on BC’s wild coast? Nimmo Bay is currently accepting Bartender and Server applications for the Food & Beverage Team at Little River, our recently launched, picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay.

We are hiring one full-time Bartender to work 21 days on and 10 days off, and looking for experienced casual / part-time Servers. Both positions will be from July until the end of October. Transportation will be provided to Nimmo Bay from Port McNeill on Vancouver Island, B.C., so the ideal candidate will be able to commute to and from Port McNeill for all shifts this season.

As a member of the team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our world-class sommelier and Service Director, Kyle Gartlan-Close, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate hospitality professionals to create intentional and memorable guest service experiences.

Successful applicants will demonstrate the following qualifications:

A passionate Food and Beverage professional with a minimum of 2 years of serving experience preferably in a fine dining environment.

A strong background in bartending experience with an interest in mixology and creating cocktails inspired and utilizing hyper local ingredients and spirits.

Exceptional attention to detail and a natural ability to provide personalized and intuitive service experiences.

An adventurous spirit and an interest in working remotely in the Great Bear Rainforest.

WSET or other equivalent sommelier certifications in wine and spirits are considered an asset.

Diversity & Inclusion statement:

We value our coastal relationships and we prioritize hiring neighbours from the surrounding indigenous communities where Nimmo Bay operates. If you are a local indigenous community member interested in applying, please feel welcome to connect with us directly and we’d love to hear from you.

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort
Region: The Islands
Mount Waddington A, BC | 1-800-837-4354 | WEBSITE
New Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Restaurant Seeks Bartender and Servers
Nimmo Bay Hiring for Front of House Positions

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / Victoria

The View From Your Window #258

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

The Islands

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Estate Winery Adds Low Alcohol Apéritif to Portfolio

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s Pluvio Restaurant Seeks Passionate, Experienced Cook

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Winery Raises $20,000 to Feed Local Families in Need

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Waterfront Weirdo Once Lauded as Canada’s Best New Restaurant

With its bucket seats and spinning wine machine, Harry Kambolis' Nu Restaurant was a little ahead of its time.

Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The new Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three cabins and a bath house surrounded by forest.

Intelligence Briefs

On Suddenly Taking More Tables and Toiling Away in Potentially Lethal Temperatures

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds another chef being a jerk and the labour shortage grinding on.

Tea and Two Slices

On Afternoon Sex in Gastown Alleys and Landlords Scheming Together in the Heat

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean sees BC towns burning up and people begging for shade.

Opening Soon / False Creek

Take a Look Inside Alimentaria Mexicana, Opening Soon on Granville Island

Ernesto Gomez's new Mexican restaurant concept is almost ready to go in the old Edible Canada location.

Previous
The View From Your Window #258
Next
Scottish Comedian Does Spot-On Imitation of Distillery Tour Guide

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Delara’ Restaurant Now Seeking to Fill Several Key Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s OLD BIRD Chinese Bistro Looking to Fill Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

Harvest Seeks Part-Time Counter-Person

Opportunity Knocks / Whistler

Several Restaurant Positions Open at the Fairmont Château Whistler