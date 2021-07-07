New Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Restaurant Seeks Bartender and Servers

The Goods from Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort

Mount Waddington A, BC | Are you looking to work alongside a creative and dedicated team of Food & Beverage professionals on BC’s wild coast? Nimmo Bay is currently accepting Bartender and Server applications for the Food & Beverage Team at Little River, our recently launched, picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay.

We are hiring one full-time Bartender to work 21 days on and 10 days off, and looking for experienced casual / part-time Servers. Both positions will be from July until the end of October. Transportation will be provided to Nimmo Bay from Port McNeill on Vancouver Island, B.C., so the ideal candidate will be able to commute to and from Port McNeill for all shifts this season.

As a member of the team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our world-class sommelier and Service Director, Kyle Gartlan-Close, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate hospitality professionals to create intentional and memorable guest service experiences.

Successful applicants will demonstrate the following qualifications:

A passionate Food and Beverage professional with a minimum of 2 years of serving experience preferably in a fine dining environment.

A strong background in bartending experience with an interest in mixology and creating cocktails inspired and utilizing hyper local ingredients and spirits.

Exceptional attention to detail and a natural ability to provide personalized and intuitive service experiences.

An adventurous spirit and an interest in working remotely in the Great Bear Rainforest.

WSET or other equivalent sommelier certifications in wine and spirits are considered an asset.

Diversity & Inclusion statement:

We value our coastal relationships and we prioritize hiring neighbours from the surrounding indigenous communities where Nimmo Bay operates. If you are a local indigenous community member interested in applying, please feel welcome to connect with us directly and we’d love to hear from you.