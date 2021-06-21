Mission Hill Family Estate Announces New Wine & Culinary Experiences

The GOODS from Mission Hill

West Kelowna, BC | Mission Hill Family Estate’s tastings and experience collections showcase exquisitely crafted wines, thoughtful food pairings, and renowned architecture. This season, guests can choose from two different wine tastings, or three different food and wine-paired experiences.

In addition, the winery’s onsite Terrace Restaurant offers a two-course lunch or four-course dinner menus. The al fresco dining oasis overlooks stunning views of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyards sweeping toward the shores of Okanagan Lake. This serves as the perfect backdrop for Executive Chef Patrick Gayler’s ever-changing lunch and dinner menus, which reflect local, sustainable, and in-season produce, including vegetables and herbs grown in the estate’s gardens. Every dish pairs beautifully with Mission Hill’s award-winning wines.

In accordance with current public-health protocols each special experience is limited to an intimate number of guests. Make a reservation to savour the Okanagan’s culinary bounty in a breathtaking, one-of-a-kind setting.

Special wine tasting and dining experiences for this season include:

A Taste of the Okanagan

A seated 30-minute tasting of carefully selected Reserve wines that showcase the art and nature of Mission Hill’s winemaking. $25 per person.

A Taste of Single Vineyard Wines

Explore the diversity of the Okanagan Valley’s microclimates through single-vineyard wines. This one-hour experience offers an intimate guided tasting of Mission Hill’s Terroir Collection wines. $35 per person.

Behind Closed Doors

Enjoy a seated one-hour wine tasting and a sampling of select estate-grown fare. $60 per person.

Private Lunch at the Estate

Enjoy a wine-paired lunch while overlooking the beauty of the estate and panoramic views of Okanagan Lake. To start the visit, a private table awaits on the winery’s Loggia. Once seated, guests will be guided through three seasonal dishes expertly paired with Mission Hill wines. Following the dining experience, guests will be led to the estate vineyard where a sommelier will discuss the origins of the Okanagan Valley and the ancient, glacial, and volcanic soils that make up this unique place. This offering ends with a visit to the winery’s underground barrel cellar. $95 per person.

A Lasting Legacy

Following a sommelier-led tour of the estate, indulge in an exclusive lunch or dinner menu accompanied by selections from Mission Hill’s premium Legacy Collection. A leisurely three-hour experience. $175 per person.

As well, Terrace Restaurant offers unforgettable pre-set lunch and dinner menus every day – each with wine pairings – that change frequently to reflect the season’s bounty and Chef Gayler’s inspirations. Lunch is two courses for $60 per person; dinner is four courses for $125 per person.

For more information and to book experiences, please visit: missionhillwinery.com/tastings-experiences.

About Mission Hill Family Estate | Mission Hill Family Estate, located in the heart of British Columbia’s pristine Okanagan Valley, offers visitors an exceptional experience in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty and extraordinary architecture. Established in 1981 by proprietor Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C., the family-owned winery organically farms 100% of its own grapes in its vineyard estates that showcase the unique microsites and diversity of the Okanagan Valley. The resulting portfolio of internationally acclaimed fine wines celebrates the unique character of one of the world’s most exciting emerging wine regions.