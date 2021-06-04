Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

North Van’s ‘Farina a Legna’ on Hunt for Sous Chef





North Vancouver, BC | Farina a Legna is a wood fired pizza and handmade pasta restaurant located just off Lonsdale in North Vancouver. We are currently looking for a Sous Chef to join our close-knit team to assist the CDC in providing exceptional quality food, maintaining the standards of the kitchen, developing new menu items, and leading the team.

You have:

– At least 1 year of experience working in a similar leadership role
– Experience with Italian cuisine, dough stretching and/or pizza experience is a huge asset
– A passion for cooking, leadership and hospitality and a desire to elevate service
– A positive attitude and a calm demeanour
– Food Safe Level One
– Experience with Optimum Control is an asset

What we offer:

– competitive salary
– extended benefits after probationary period
– company wide discount for dining at all of our locations (Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pizzeria Farina, Pourhouse, Giovane)
– a supportive work environment with growth potential

Please email resumes to julz@farinaalegna.com.

Farina a Legna
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
119 2nd St E, North Vancouver, BC | WEBSITE
