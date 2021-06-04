Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

Portrait

Josh Pape, Ian McHale, Nick Miller, James Iranzad and

Gooseneck Hospitality’s new Charles St. Grocery project is inching closer to opening at East 12th and Carolina. We first reported on it back in March, before it had a name.

As a nod to its cross street they’re calling it Oh Carolina, and the more I’ve gotten to know about it the more I’ve become jealous that it isn’t around the corner from my house. Any neighbourhood would be lucky to have a project like this in its midst. It’s a good idea at the right time and in the right place. Many of our neighbourhoods can count at least one long defunct or under-utilized corner store among their blocks, and it’s always a fine and hopeful thing to see new life and renewed purpose breathed into their old and under-appreciated bones.

Here’s some background if this is the first you’re reading of it…

James Iranzad, Josh Pape and Nick Miller of Gooseneck Hospitality have secured the old Charles Grocery location at 580 East 12th Avenue for the purpose of turning it into a little sandwich shop, cafe and corner store.

I don’t know the full history of the place, which located two blocks north of Robson Park and Savio Volpe, but I’m pretty sure it was shuttered for well over a decade until 2019 when it was reopened as a cafe grocery. The new owner didn’t have an easy time of it during Covid, and so was in the mood to sell.

The Gooseneck guys signed the deal two weeks ago. Their plan is for a quick renovation inside and out, launching at some point in May, 2021. They don’t have a name or a concept fully fleshed out yet but the goal is to keep it a 15-seat cafe grocery dedicated to serving the needs of the immediate neighbourhood, not unlike other refurbished corner stores such as Le Marche St. George, Finch’s, and the Federal Store. They’re especially excited at the prospect of doing a weekly series of pop-ups, guest chef feasts and other special events out of the space and its potential wraparound patio, so it’s safe to expect a pretty dynamic end result.

I snuck a look inside earlier this week for a walkthrough with the whole crew (pictured above), including the chef, Travis McCord, who you will remember from his time at Yaletown’s La Pentola. I was struck by the sunny and shaded patio spaces right away. These are going to be a major draw. The neighbourhood corner (SW 12th and Carolina) is highly trafficked by foot, bike and car, so I trust the watchable action will be near constant.

The retooled interior was coming together with a new herringbone patterned floor. The sandwich presses and espresso machine were both installed (Timbertrain beans at the ready) and a peg board wall was awaiting its first shelves and products. An old Coke-style menu board hung above the counter, ready for its first sliding black letters.

I haven’t seen McCord’s menu of sandwiches and snacks yet, but I don’t doubt that they’ll be excellent considering his six years of experience as an executive chef and Gooseneck’s track record of deliciousness. If you don’t recognize the parent company name, you probably know its restaurants: the two Bells & Whistles, both Bufalas and Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco. You might also remember their first spot, the award-winning Wildebeest, which – before it closed at the start of the pandemic – played host to countless special dinners and collaboration feasts. This is why I’m especially looking forward to checking out one (or two) of the many special dinners that Oh Carolina has planned for this year. It’s a card up a sleeve, an Ace for sure.

Launch day is still a couple of weeks away, but take a look inside just the same. You can definitely see where they’re going with it…

  • IMG_7830
  • IMG_7831
  • IMG_7832
  • IMG_7834
  • IMG_7839
  • IMG_7840
  • IMG_7841
  • IMG_7843
  • IMG_7845
  • IMG_7863
  • IMG_7866
Oh Carolina
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
580 East 12th Ave. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van
Gooseneck Hospitality Takes Over ‘Charles Grocery’ With Plans For Neighbourhood Cafe

There are 0 comments

Fraserhood

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Bells and Whistles’ Nostalgic Ballpark Chili Fries

This stuff satisfies nostalgic cravings for old ballparks, carnivals and other places that probably shouldn't be serving food.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I'll make happy exceptions when they're warm and loaded like this.

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Restaurant Graveyard / Fraserhood

Remembering a Charming Fraserhood Restaurant That Was Doomed From the Start

It is a cruel facet of the human experience that sometimes young, well-loved restaurants close before their time...

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside the Fraserhood’s Imminent Say Mercy!

The highly anticipated 60-seat Italian-meets-American BBQ restaurant concept will open to the public on January 18.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Perfect Orbs of Meaty, Saucy Goodness at Savio Volpe

Made using the holy trinity of beef, pork and veal studded with pine nuts and currants, the impactful orbs are soaked in neckbone gravy.

Popular

Op-Ed

10 Things Your Server Needs You to Know About Dining in Restaurants Again

We know everyone is keen to dine inside again, but this is by no means a return to normal. Let these golden rules guide you...

Tea and Two Slices

On Home-Owning Politicians Sucking Hard and Still Drinking In Any Park You Want

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr questions our urban designers and opens a big book of dark chapters.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Located at the top of Davie Street's west slope, Lolita's served an industry crowd for a dozen years before closing in 2017.

94 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Inside ‘Collective Goods’, Opening Soon in East Van

The new concept from the team behind The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy! will be part grocery, part wine shop, part bistro.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Hidden Patio Project ‘Chupito’ Opening Soon

Located behind the original La Taqueria address, the new cocktail-forward project will have its own menus and identity.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."