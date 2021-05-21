Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

The Goods from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | West End plant-based hotspot Beetbox is giving vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians a conscious and delicious way to celebrate International Burger Day by offering a new limited-time-only creation called the ‘Beeg Mac’, featuring its house-made, plant-based patties, melted cheeze, special ‘Mac’ sauce and iceberg lettuce between a toasted sesame seed bun. Available from Tuesday, May 25 through Monday, May 31, the Beeg Mac is available in both single ($14) and double ($18) varieties guaranteed to test the bellies of even the hungriest burger fans!