Earnest Ice Cream Hiring for Multiple Positions

The Goods from Earnest Ice Cream

Vancouver, BC | Earnest Ice Cream is hiring for multiple positions in both front and back of house. Join an inclusive and fun team who work together to make and serve Vancouver’s best ice cream. We value community, sincerity, curiosity and joy. We offer:

– Extended medical benefits

– Paid sick days

– Access to online mental health support

– And of course, free ice cream on shift

If this sounds like a fit, apply here: https://earnesticecream.com/job-opportunities/.

Earnest Ice Cream is committed to creating and fostering an inclusive workplace, which reflects and celebrates the diversity of our communities, where every employee feels valued and heard. We recognize the economic and social barriers faced by people from equity denied populations , including but not limited to BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+ people, immigrants, and people with disabilities, and we actively work to create an environment that is free of discrimination, one which centres equity and justice.

We encourage applications from people of any of these identities and lived experiences. If you require any accommodations at any stage of the recruitment process, please indicate this in your cover letter.