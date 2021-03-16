Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms in Ucluelet Seeking Server / Supervisor

The Goods from Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms

Ucluelet, BC | Our restaurant is a small, intimate space with an open kitchen, serving exceptional quality food, outstanding wines and creative cocktails in a fun and unique manner. Our four boutique hotel rooms are located behind the restaurant, beside our rooftop kitchen garden, which allows us to provide our guests with a complete hospitality experience. Opened in April 2019, our contemporary West Coast fine dining restaurant was awarded 4th Best New Restaurant in Canada by Air Canada’s enRoute Magazine and owners Warren + Lily were recently chosen as some of Canada’s 2020 ‘Foodies of the Year’ by Western Living.

​During the covid-19 pandemic we have taken every step to keep our team, our community and our guests safe. In the restaurant, we offer a three or five course dinner menu to a limited number of guests, ensuring physical distancing is in place between tables and putting our open kitchen and bar behind plexiglass. Our rooms are perfectly set up for a safe and comfortable guest experience which has been enhanced by very thorough cleaning protocols.

​We work with an exceptional group of passionate and driven hospitality professionals who work closely as a team to support each other and our guests. We work hard to ensure our team stay happy and healthy. We make sure that Pluvio is a positive workplace with opportunities for growth and development and that our team have a good work – life balance. We offer competitive wages with extended health and dental benefits, a daily family meal and restaurant and room discounts.

What joining our team will look like:

We serve dinner only and have an ambitious culinary and service program. We are always looking for inspiration, ways to improve and grow our offering, and expect our whole team to participate in the continued development of the restaurant and the guest experience. Our wine program is constantly evolving and focuses on small, interesting producers from BC and around the world. Our cocktail program is driven by a passion for great drinks and local ingredients. This is a great opportunity to work with some of the best Canadian ingredients in a unique setting, learn from a passionate and driven team and make an impact on a nationally recognized restaurant.

​Server / supervisor applicants should possess the following:

A passion for the food & beverage industry

Curiosity and excitement to learn

Great guest service and the desire to create memorable experiences

Strong leadership qualities

Willingness to collaborate with, lead and educate a small team

Previous high level service experience

Previous leadership or supervisory experience

Wine knowledge to WSET Level 2 or equivalent preferred, or the wiliness to study to this level

The ability to work in a clean, organized and efficient manner and to maintain standards amongst the team

Understanding of reservation management and ordering systems or the ability to learn these quickly and effectively

In this role, you will be:

Working with the leadership team to continue to improve the working environment and to build on an already exceptional service program

Bringing your own unique experiences and ideas to the Pluvio team

Serving two/three days per week and supervising two/three days per week in our small (32 seat in normal times, 18 seat currently) modern fine dining restaurant

Responsible for the opening, closing + cleaning of the restaurant and working with the team during service to maintain the cleanliness + preparedness of the restaurant with side duties

Taking restaurant + room reservations, answering phone and email inquiries, greeting guests, managing the floor plan and flow of dinner service and working with the team to resolve any potential issues

Responsible for maintaining high standards of guest service, food, cleanliness and covid-19 safety in the absence of the General Manager + Chef

Compensation / benefits:

Competitive wages

Tip pooling

Extended medical and dental benefits

Daily family meal

Annual winter closure (usually 3-8 weeks)

Restaurant + room discount

Family room rates

Dinner service only

A great team + positive working environment

To apply, email dine@pluvio.ca with your resume and a cover letter explaining what you will bring to our team and what you are looking to get out of the experience.

Start date of mid May ideal.