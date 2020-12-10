The Vancouver Farmers Market Shares Some Tasty Food Themed Gift Ideas

THE GOODS FROM THE VANCOUVER FARMERS MARKETS

Vancouver, BC | Don’t underestimate the power of food and drink when it comes to holiday gift-giving. Whether you’re sharing Vancouver’s best bites with a faraway loved one, doing something nice for a friend or coworker or just gifting yourself, an edible treat will always win. Check out the Vancouver Farmers Markets’ Shop Local Gift Guide for thirty unique, local food gifts for everyone on your list.

Honey, Jams & Preserves

Le Meadow’s Pantry – A trio of mini confiture comes ready for gifting in a festive box. Order online or pick up direct at the winter markets on select dates.

Corbicula Pollen Ltd. – Locally raised honey and bee pollen foraged from trees, flowers, and plants of all kinds from all over BC. Shop a variety of products from the hive at www.corbicula.ca or direct at the winter markets on select dates.

Maples Sugar Shack – Single origin maple syrups and butters are available for order through VFM Online Orders or direct at the winter markets on select dates.

Bee Kind Honey Infusions – A selection of gourmet infused honeys in flavours that include Lavender and Cinnamon Ice. Order online or pick up direct at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Klippers Organics – Shop a wide selection of dried fruits & veggies, preserves and salsas made with produce grown on their organic farm in Cawston at shopklippers.ca, or pick up direct on select winter market dates.

Golden Meadows Honey – Honey and bee keeping supplies for the aspiring apiarist! Order from their online store at westcoastbeesupply.ca or find them at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Sweet Treats

The Brownie Bakers – The Brownie Advent Calendar contains almost 2 lbs of an assortment of brownies! They are made and packed fresh to order and can be customized to accommodate nut, gluten, and dairy allergies. Order online at www.thebrowniebakers.com

Casa de Nata – Sweet, savoury and flakey Pastéis de Natas (Old Fashioned Portuguese Custard Tarts) available for order via direct message on Instagram or pick up at Hastings Park Winter Market on select dates.

Drunken Chocolatier – The Nine Piece Truffle Box comes with nine signature truffles, boxed and ready to gift. Order at www.drunkenchocolatier.com or pick up direct on select winter market dates.

Virtue Natural Baking – 3 packs of Organic Peanut Butter + Milk Chocolate Cups or Almond Butter Dark Chocolate Cups – available for order at virtuenaturalbakery.ca/order or pick up at Riley ParkWinter Market on select dates.

Take A Fancy Chocolate & Sweets – Shop for Gooey Pecan Caramels (dark, milk chocolate or vegan options) and other bean-to-bar favourites at www.takeafancy.ca or at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Oh Sweet Day – Warm the heart of your loved one with a box of 32 assorted hand-crafted cookies with no preservatives and made with love. Each box is carefully packed with a festive hand-tied ribbon. Order online, pick up at the Oh Sweet Day Bake Shop, or at Hastings Park Winter Market on select dates.



Kasama Chocolate – The Single Malt Whiskey Bar is made from single estate Costa Esmeraldas cacao beans aged in Odd Society Distillery’s Commodore single malt whisky for 4 weeks! Order it and other small batch chocolate specialities at kasamachocolate.com or shop direct at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Coconama – The Coconama Chocolate Gift Box contains 18pcs creamy texture fresh chocolate truffles in a floral-inspired gift box. Available online and on select winter market dates.

The Bench Bakehouse – The Bakehouse has made its famous shortbread into bite-sized cookies and tucked them into gift boxes, available in three sizes! Available at The Bench Bakehouse or on select dates at the winter markets.

Savoury & Spicy Gifts

Salty Cabbage – The DIY Kimchi Kit will help you make your own delicious kimchi at home in just a few easy steps! Get it online at saltycabbagekimchi.com or pick it up direct at the winter markets on select dates.

BC Garlic Growers – Freeze dried organic garlic or garlic scape powder – the most nutritious and convenient way to add instant garlic flavour to any food of your choice! Unmatched flavour and fragrant notes of heritage garlic and herbaceous scapes for the aficionados. Available through VFM Online Orders or on select winter market dates.

Ostro Organics – The Holiday Gift pack includes 3 x 100 ml organic culinary oils, available at ostro-organics.com or at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Sriracha Revolver – The three pack gift box includes 3 x 130ml bottles, including Cilantro + Lime, Chili Garlic + Beets and Tequila Sriracha sauces. Available at sriracharevolver.com

Elena’s Pasta – Fresh artisan pasta made from simple yet high quality and fresh ingredients – available for pick-up at Hastings Park Winter Market on select dates.

Bannock Queen – One batch bannock mix and pints of jam in blueberry, strawberry, and mango. Available to order through VFM Online Orders or direct pick-up at Hastings Park Winter Market on select dates.

Simply Delish – Vegan, gluten free, and reduced sodium soup mixes perfect for your pantry or gifting this holiday season. Just add water or 1-2 optional additions and cook to prepare, simple, easy and nutritious. Order online or pick-up on select Riley Park Winter Market dates.

Chickpea – Chickpea gift cards, redeemable at the foodtruck or Main Street location, make the perfect vegan holiday gift! Order them online.

Holiday Sippers & Drinky Things

Howling Moon – The 12 Days of Cider Community Box is full of delicious surprises – a calendar of individual bottles hand-wrapped in festive red tissue. The surprise daily cider flavours will keep your friends and family in holiday cheer! Available for order online.

frostbites – Gift box sets: experience 4 different all natural fruit cordials per box! Available online or at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Sons of Vancouver – The Barrel Aged Amaretto is a rare release – the classic No. 82 Amaretto is aged in a rotating line of used and unique oak barrels to wake up the previous tenant and bring out the best of the Amaretto. Available online or at select winter market dates.

Odd Society Seasonal Whiskies – The Prospector, Commodore and Maple Canadian seasonal whiskies only come out near the holidays. Get them online or at the distillery, and on select dates winter market dates.

Trudy Ann’s Chai – Bombay Masala Chai, a traditional Masala tea from India and has fiery and bold flavour. Made with unique organic spices: cinnamon, pepper, ginger, cardamom & cloves, this spiced Chai makes a perfect drink to revitalize you with a bold ginger kick. Available in various sizes online at trudyannschai.com

Mixers & Elixers – 3 pack of mini shrubs, comes with three 4 oz bottles of Cranberry Zesty Orange, Black Currant, and Cherry Thyme. This kit contains enough shrub for 12-14 drinks and includes a package of dried citrus wheels to make your drinks fancy. Order online or pick-up on select winter market dates.

Mukasi Coffee – The Mukasi Coffee Holiday Gift Set includes any 3 coffees in a complimentary gift bag. Order online.

You can shop the vendors on select winter market dates, through VFM Online Orders and/or by contacting them directly. Find out all of the details on the Vancouver Farmers Market website.