Celebrate the Holidays With Mission Hill Family Estate

West Kelowna, BC | Mission Hill Family Estate’s award-winning, world-renowned wines are a perfect complement to any celebration, at any time of year.

No matter what your plans this holiday season, the Okanagan Valley’s foremost family-owned winery offers wines and experiences that will help make it memorable — including guided tastings, the return of Festival of Trees (in a new format), and special gift packages.

Here are some ways to make Mission Hill a part of your holidays…

Festival of Trees Experience | Mission Hill Family Estate is proud to host its fourth annual Festival of Trees celebration — a holiday fundraising tradition that takes place in communities across British Columbia –– all while raising much-needed funds for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Naturally, our celebration will be somewhat different this year to ensure everyone’s health and safety, but no less magical. From November 30, 2020 to January 3, 2021, Mission Hill’s award-winning al fresco restaurant, The Terrace, will be transformed into a forest of brilliantly decorated trees. Guided by one of the winery’s master sommeliers, small groups (of up to six guests) will have the opportunity to explore the winery grounds while savouring festive treats, including roasted chestnuts and mulled wine, along the way. As well, each week the winery will feature a different library vintage wine from Mission Hill’s Legacy Collection within the tour’s tastings. Tickets are $65 per person (with $5 from every tour going towards the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation) and available for purchase at missionhillwinery.com/event/festival-of-trees.

A World of Flavours at Mission Hill | Mission Hill invites guests to enjoy an expertly curated tasting of award-winning wines. Our one-hour “Taste of the Estate” experience features a behind-the-scenes tour of our barrel cellar along with samplings of our new release wines and Estate grown fare. Tastings are limited to a maximum of six guests, and all social distancing protocols are in place to ensure peace of mind. As well, Mission Hill’s popular Harvest Lunch offers two seasonal dishes alongside our winemakers’ personally selected wine pairings, enjoyed in the comfort of our Chagall Room.

Give the Gift of Wine | A gift of wine should be as unique as the loved one who receives it. Mission Hill makes it easy to curate a gift package unlike any other. Choose from individual bottles, two bottles plus a gift box, and bespoke baskets that include wine, snacks, pasta kits, and premium Gabriel Glas glassware. Complete your package with custom wrapping and a personalized greeting card. We’ll take care of the shipping (complimentary throughout Canada). For more details and to order online, visit missionhillwinery.com/holidays/. Holiday gifts are shipped starting December 2.

About Mission Hill Family Estate | Mission Hill Family Estate, located in the heart of British Columbia’s pristine Okanagan Valley, offers visitors an exceptional experience in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty and extraordinary architecture. Established in 1981 by proprietor Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C., the family-owned winery organically farms 100% of its own grapes in its vineyard estates that showcase the unique microsites and diversity of the Okanagan Valley. The resulting portfolio of internationally acclaimed fine wines celebrates the unique character of one of the world’s most exciting emerging wine regions.

