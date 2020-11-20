Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

Check Out the New Autumn/Winter Collection from East Van’s Old Fashioned Standards

Portrait

All screenshots via oldfashionedstandards.com

Local craftswoman and Vancouverite interview subject Cassandra Bailey has our attention again. Earlier this month, the designer and maker of Old Fashioned Standards workwear-inspired clothing label released her new Autumn/Winter collection, and we want it all.

The A/W 2020 drop includes three new styles – a Home Run Button Down, waterproof Umpire Overshirt, 9 to 9 Work Pant and two floral quilted hooded jackets – plus the return of the OFS classic Safari Hat. Each design is timeless, unisex and durable enough to stand up to the season’s weather, and then some. In addition to the usual waxed cotton fabrics in multiple colours, we’re also really digging all of the denim – 7 oz Violet Natural Stripe USA Semi Selvage Denim, 13.5 oz Indigo Railway USA Selvage Denim, 10.7 oz Indigo Natural wide stripe USA denim and 12.75 oz Kuroki Japan Natural Indigo Selvage Denim – as well as the range of environmentally friendly up-cycled nylon and corduroy fabrics.

Each and every piece of OFS clothing is “meticulously handmade” in East Van. This labour of love takes time, but if you put in your order now you can probably still have something ready in time to have it delivered to your loved one and/or yourself for the holidays. Check out the entire A/W 2020 drop, styled with locally made Julio Cuellar Jewelry, on the OFS Instagram feed.

