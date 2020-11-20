Check Out the New Autumn/Winter Collection from East Van’s Old Fashioned Standards

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Local craftswoman and Vancouverite interview subject Cassandra Bailey has our attention again. Earlier this month, the designer and maker of Old Fashioned Standards workwear-inspired clothing label released her new Autumn/Winter collection, and we want it all.

The A/W 2020 drop includes three new styles – a Home Run Button Down, waterproof Umpire Overshirt, 9 to 9 Work Pant and two floral quilted hooded jackets – plus the return of the OFS classic Safari Hat. Each design is timeless, unisex and durable enough to stand up to the season’s weather, and then some. In addition to the usual waxed cotton fabrics in multiple colours, we’re also really digging all of the denim – 7 oz Violet Natural Stripe USA Semi Selvage Denim, 13.5 oz Indigo Railway USA Selvage Denim, 10.7 oz Indigo Natural wide stripe USA denim and 12.75 oz Kuroki Japan Natural Indigo Selvage Denim – as well as the range of environmentally friendly up-cycled nylon and corduroy fabrics.











